NC State Football Nabs Visit From Transfer Target Josiah Green
Former four-year Dartmouth Big Green defensive lineman Josiah Green entered the transfer portal on Nov. 26 and received an offer from the NC State football staff just over one week later. Now, the 6-foot-1, 285-pound nimble force is on an official visit with Dave Doeren and his staff.
Green, unrated as a 2021 prep out of North Central High School in Indianapolis, Ind., advertised the trip to Raleigh via his Instagram Story picture from Carter-Finley Stadium on Monday evening.
As a senior this past season, Green recorded 48 tackles, 9.0 for a loss, and 3.0 sacks en route to becoming one of only five unanimous First Team All-Ivy League selections. After providing depth across his first two years at Dartmouth, he earned Second Team All-Ivy honors in 2023.
The 21-year-old Josiah Green has one year of eligibility remaining.
Thus far, the NC State football coaches haven't reeled in any confirmed commitments from this year's transfer portal. That said, it hasn't even been 24 hours yet since the portal officially opened for all players on Monday. Perhaps Josiah Green will become the first Wolfpack addition in the cycle.
Meanwhile, more than a handful of 2024 NC State talents have either entered the portal or announced intentions to do so, including a promising defensive tackle in redshirt sophomore DJ Jackson.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football portal news.