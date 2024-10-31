NC State Football: Dual-Sport Pledge Reveals Another Trip to Raleigh
The 2026 NC State football recruiting haul contains only two pledges, both of the three-star variety, and ranks No. 52 overall in the country, per 247Sports. But judging by recent social media activity, each of the verbal commits appears locked in with the Wolfpack.
Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, No. 50 at his position and No. 22 among Virginia prospects in the cycle, routinely shares NC State highlights.
As for Dave Doeren & Co.'s first 2026 prize, Reagan High School (N.C.) quarterback Jacob Smith, a dual-sport standout who is also committed to the NC State baseball program as a pitcher/infielder, recently advertised his plans for another return trip to Raleigh.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Smith will be in Carter-Finley Stadium when Doeren's 12th Wolfpack squad, looking to record a second consecutive win for the first time this season, hosts Stanford at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Jacob Smith, who resides roughly a two-hour drive from Raleigh in his hometown of Pfafftown just west of Winston-Salem, currently checks in at No. 65 among the nation's 2026 signal callers, according to the On3 rankings. And he sits at No. 33 overall among North Carolina high school juniors.
Unfortunately, though, Smith has been out of commission since announcing his torn ACL in early September.
He revealed his NC State football commitment back in early August. However, Smith has been on board as a future Wolfpack baseball player since he was in middle school.
