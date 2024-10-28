Details on Hold for NC State Football Payback Opportunity
NC State football looks to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season when Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack team (4-4, 1-3 ACC) hosts Stanford (2-6, 1-4 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network). The meeting marks the first in history between State and the first-year member of the conference.
As for the Wolfpack's home outing the following week, the kickoff time and TV network for the revenge opportunity against Duke are now on a six-day hold.
Last year, NC State football fell to the then-No. 17 Blue Devils in Durham, 24-3, before reeling off wins in each of its last five regular season games. This go-round, in the first season of Manny Diaz's tenure as the head coach in Durham, Duke is enjoying another promising campaign at 6-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play.
Confirmed sellouts for the Stanford and Duke games bring State's streak to 20, the longest in program history.
The Wolfpack picked up an encouraging 24-23 road win over Cal on Oct. 19, snapping NC State's first two-game losing streak of the season, before enjoying a bye this past weekend.
With only four games remaining on State's 2024 slate, Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack must post a 2-2 record or better the rest of the way to avoid what would be the program's first losing record since the 2019 season.
