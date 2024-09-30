All Wolfpack

NC State Football Finally Set for Break From Noon Battles

The NC State football squad's third straight home game will be a primetime showdown.

Matt Giles

NC State football quarterback CJ Bailey
NC State football quarterback CJ Bailey / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Dave Doeren's 12th NC State football team will host Syracuse under the lights in Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 12.

As of Monday morning's reveal, kickoff between the Wolfpack (3-2, 0-1 ACC) and Orange (3-1, 1-1 ACC) is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and it will air on the ACC Network.

First, NC State football, looking to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season, welcomes Wake Forest (1-3, 0-1 ACC) to Raleigh for a noon bout on Saturday (The CW Network). The time and network match those for the Wolfpack's 24-17 home victory over Northern Illinois, in which Doeren's bunch overcame struggles on offense by tallying 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, two recovered fumbles, and two interceptions.

It'll be the Pack's fourth straight noon game.

Following the three-game home stretch capped off by the meeting with Syracuse, NC State will head to Berkeley, Calif., to face first-year ACC member Cal (3-1, 0-1 ACC) on Oct. 19 (time and network not yet set).

State will then see its first of two byes the last weekend of October.

