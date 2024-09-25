Potential Top NC State Football Recruiting Prize Locks In Date
Monroe High School (N.C.) safety Jordan Young is down to a top four. It includes the NC State football recruiters, who welcomed him to Raleigh for an official visit in June and an unofficial visit in July, plus two other ACC schools in Clemson and Florida State, along with Michigan from the Big Ten.
And as of this week, the 6-foot, 180-pound top-shelf four-star, sitting at No. 101 overall and No. 4 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, knows the end date of his recruitment. Young will announce a winner on Nov. 2, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett.
NC State football holds the edge over Clemson in the eyes of the 247Sports Crystal Ball experts. All four predictions that have popped up since July point to the Wolfpack coming out on top.
Here's a snippet of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins' most recent assessment of Jordan Young:
"A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills...Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety."
If Young verbally commits to NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff in five weeks, he stands to become the highest-ranked member of the 2025 Wolfpack recruiting haul.
For now, Doeren & Co.'s class contains 17 pledges. Only two are four-stars. The collection ranks No. 55 overall in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 14 among ACC programs.
