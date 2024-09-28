NC State Football Defense Bails Out Wolfpack in Bounceback Win
NC State football, most notably the defense, rebounded from last week's 59-35 letdown at Clemson via Saturday afternoon's 24-17 home win over Northern Illinois (2-2, 0-1 MAC), Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren's former program.
ALSO READ: Deft NC State Defender Removed From Wolfpack Roster
State's D racked up 12 tackles for a loss, four sacks, two fumbles, and a pair of interceptions to prevent an upset by the Huskies, who briefly earned a ranking by their name after emerging victorious at Notre Dame in Week 2. The Wolfpack's stops included several of the clutch variety:
Meanwhile, the offense struggled against Northern Illinois despite getting off to a smooth start with a 64-yard drive capped off by quarterback CJ Bailey's rushing touchdown.
The Huskies outgained the Wolfpack in total offense, 279-171. Bailey, making just his second start for the Wolfpack, tallied only 108 yards through the air in the contest.
Again, though, the defense did what it needed to when it mattered most.
Plus, Wolfpack punter Caden Noonkester recorded almost 400 yards on eight punts.
Doeren's bunch (3-2, 0-1 ACC), with eyes now squarely fixed on its first conference win this season, hosts Wake Forest (1-2, 0-1 ACC) next Saturday in what will be the Wolfpack's fourth consecutive noon kickoff. It will air on The CW.
With the win over Northern Illinois, State enjoys a 5-0 all-time record in games The CW broadcasts.
ALSO READ: Potential Top NC State Recruiting Prize Locks In Date
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.