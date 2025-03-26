All Wolfpack

NC State Football Hosts Heralded Nearby Recruit Xavier Hasan

The NC State football coaches had the gifted cornerback stop by for a recent spring visit.

Matt Giles

While many programs place much of their focus on recruiting classes for immediate and upcoming seasons, it's still important for coaches around the country to hit the trail early to get familiar with potential targets in future cycles.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have done just that, most recently with the Wolfpack staff hosting 2027 prep Xavier Hasan.

He posted the following photo from his visit, donning a red Wolfpack hoodie while standing on the field in Carter-Finley Stadium:

Hasan, who is an unranked cornerback at nearby Cardinal Gibbons High School (N.C.) in Raleigh but figures to see at least a few stars pop up by his name once major recruiting sites expand their 2027 rankings, has already received numerous offers, including one from his hometown school.

The Wolfpack became the fifth program to offer the 6-foot, 180-pound speedster when Doeren & Co. officially entered the fray back in January. He’s picked up steam as of late, adding 11 FBS offers in just the first few months of 2025.

Charlotte, Florida, Liberty, Louisville, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, Troy, and Virginia Tech have also offered the current high school sophomore.

The NC State football staff hasn't reeled in any 2027 commitments yet.

