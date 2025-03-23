NC State Football Lands in Final Eight for Top-Shelf In-State Safety
In mid-February, roughly a week after checking out the program on an unofficial visit, Crest High School (N.C.) defensive back D'various Surratt locked in an NC State football official visit for June 6-8.
So, it should come as no surprise that the Wolfpack recruiting team is now among the top eight for the 6-foot, 185-pound three-star. His other finalists include four more in-state suitors in Wake Forest, UNC, Charlotte, and Duke, along with Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and Sam Houston.
Surratt, who has also already scheduled official visits with UNC, Duke, and Virginia Tech, currently ranks No. 597 overall, No. 48 among safeties, and No. 29 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
As a junior last season, Surratt racked up 43 tackles, one for a loss, four interceptions, and four pass breakups for a Crest squad that finished 10-3 overall.
The 2026 NC State football recruiting class contains four three-star verbal commits, collectively stacking up as the nation's No. 53-ranked collection, per 247Sports.
