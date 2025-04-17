NC State Football Lands in Final Five for Georgia Linebacker
As things stand, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul is still a small collection, sitting at just four prospects pledged to the Wolfpack.
But 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff remain still highly active in the cycle, of course, and are now one step closer to adding another commit after making the final list for one prime target.
On Tuesday, Lovejoy High School (Ga.) linebacker Chad Fairchild announced his top five on social media, with his Wolfpack suitors surviving the cut.
Doeren and his cohorts are battling fellow ACC program Georgia Tech, as well as Kansas, Marshall, and Mississippi State, for Fairchild’s four-star services.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Fairchild, who has already toured the NC State facilities a few times and locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack in June, racked up over two dozen offers before ultimately trimming his list to just a handful of contenders.
Meanwhile, NC State’s 2026 haul currently checks in at No. 64 overall and No. 15 among teams in the ACC, per 247Sports.
