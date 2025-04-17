All Wolfpack

NC State Football Lands in Final Five for Georgia Linebacker

The NC State football program looks like a frontrunner for frequent Wolfpack visitor Chad Fairchild.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

As things stand, the 2026 NC State football recruiting haul is still a small collection, sitting at just four prospects pledged to the Wolfpack.

ALSO READ: Two-Year NC State Contributor Now Looking to Play Elsewhere

But 13th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff remain still highly active in the cycle, of course, and are now one step closer to adding another commit after making the final list for one prime target.

On Tuesday, Lovejoy High School (Ga.) linebacker Chad Fairchild announced his top five on social media, with his Wolfpack suitors surviving the cut.

Doeren and his cohorts are battling fellow ACC program Georgia Tech, as well as Kansas, Marshall, and Mississippi State, for Fairchild’s four-star services.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Fairchild, who has already toured the NC State facilities a few times and locked in an official visit with the Wolfpack in June, racked up over two dozen offers before ultimately trimming his list to just a handful of contenders.

Meanwhile, NC State’s 2026 haul currently checks in at No. 64 overall and No. 15 among teams in the ACC, per 247Sports.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football