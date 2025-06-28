NC State Football Makes Final Three for Top-Shelf Tight End
Less than two weeks after completing an NC State football official visit, The Bullis School (Md.) rising senior has included the Wolfpack in his top three. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end's other finalists are the Pitt Panthers and Maryland Terrapins.
After racking up well over a dozen Division I offers, Williams revealed the contenders via the following social media post earlier this week:
An NC State football offer holder since early April, Javonte Williams now appears as a three-star prospect on most recruiting sites after reeling in 35 catches for 679 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last season while also tallying 20 tackles on the other side of the ball.
He currently stacks up at No. 426 overall, No. 20 among tight ends, and No. 9 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Williams hasn't specified a decision date just yet. But the fact that he's narrowed his list of suitors to just three suggests he may be ready to announce a winner in his recruitment at some point within the next few weeks or months.
