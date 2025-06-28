All Wolfpack

NC State Football Makes Final Three for Top-Shelf Tight End

The NC State football staff is battling a fellow ACC school and a Big Ten program for Javonte Williams.

Matt Giles

NC State football
NC State football / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Less than two weeks after completing an NC State football official visit, The Bullis School (Md.) rising senior has included the Wolfpack in his top three. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end's other finalists are the Pitt Panthers and Maryland Terrapins.

ALSO READ: In-State Wolfpack Basketball Target Decides to Transfer

After racking up well over a dozen Division I offers, Williams revealed the contenders via the following social media post earlier this week:

An NC State football offer holder since early April, Javonte Williams now appears as a three-star prospect on most recruiting sites after reeling in 35 catches for 679 yards and six touchdowns as a junior last season while also tallying 20 tackles on the other side of the ball.

He currently stacks up at No. 426 overall, No. 20 among tight ends, and No. 9 in Maryland on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Williams hasn't specified a decision date just yet. But the fact that he's narrowed his list of suitors to just three suggests he may be ready to announce a winner in his recruitment at some point within the next few weeks or months.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Football