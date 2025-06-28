In-State NC State Basketball Target Decides to Transfer
NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his staff have made North Carolina native King Gibson a priority target on the 2027 recruiting trail. They extended an offer to the five-star combo guard earlier this month after hosting the rising junior for an unofficial visit in Raleigh.
A few weeks later, Gibson has announced his transfer from prep powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.) to SPIRE Academy in Ohio. And it appears his move is at least in part due to the fact that Kevin Boyle, one of the most accomplished high school head coaches in history, is also heading from Montverde to SPIRE.
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound King Gibson, an athletically inclined backcourt sensation, currently stacks up at No. 14 overall and No. 1 among combo guards on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.
His offer sheet now includes over two dozen schools. That list includes the NC State basketball program's nearby archrival, UNC, plus a few more ACC suitors in Florida State, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech, along with the likes of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Texas A&M from the SEC.
