NC State Football Makes Another Move in Lincoln Watkins Race

The NC State football recruiting team is competing against Nebraska and several others for the heralded tight end.

Matt Giles

NC State football recruiting target Lincoln Watkins
NC State football recruiting target Lincoln Watkins / Ryan Dowd/Special to the Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a few weeks after landing an NC State football offer, Port Huron Northern High School (Mich.) junior tight end Lincoln Watkins has already made plans to visit Raleigh and, most recently, welcomed a Wolfpack suitor into his home.

On Wednesday morning, Watkins reported the in-home visit via the following posted photo on social media, thanking recently promoted NC State football tight ends coach Gavin Locklear, his lead recruiter, for making the trip to Michigan to spend time with him and his family:

Nebraska tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield also visited him this week.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Watkins, whose offer sheet has expanded to almost 30 deep, appears as a top-tier three-star prospect on most sites. He currently checks in at No. 386 overall, No. 20 among tight ends, and No. 7 in Michigan on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Lincoln Watkins shined on both sides of the ball last season, totaling 39 catches for 668 yards, 39 carries for 245 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 42 tackles. And it's worth pointing out that he recorded a first down on 72 of his 78 touches.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts enjoy two early 2026 pledges in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith.

Matt Giles
