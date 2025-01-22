New NC State Football OC Catches Up With 2026 Quarterback
Reagan High School (N.C.) junior quarterback Jacob Smith has been on board as a future NC State football player since August. In fact, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound three-star was the first 2026 prep to pledge allegiance to the Wolfpack.
And at the time of Smith's commitment, NC State quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper had already played a critical part in his recruitment, naturally.
But now that Roper is preparing for his first season with the role of offensive coordinator added to his Wolfpack duties, not to mention the fact that early signing day on the 2026 trail is still about 11 months away, it makes sense that the 52-year-old decided to check in on Smith via an in-home visit on Tuesday night.
"Appreciate Coach Roper for stopping by!" Smith noted in the following post on social media. "Go pack!!"
After sitting out the bulk of his junior campaign due to a torn ACL, Jacob Smith currently stacks up at No. 714 overall, No. 66 among quarterbacks, and No. 26 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
Meanwhile, Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz, checking in at No. 688 overall, No. 52 at his position, and No. 14 among Virginia prospects in the class, is the only other early 2026 NC State football pledge thus far. The 6-foot-6, 295-pounder announced his commitment to Dave Doeren & Co. back in October.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.