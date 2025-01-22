All Wolfpack

NC State Football Officially Targets Four-Star Talent in Miami

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his crew have been on an ambitious offer spree of late.

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
The hometown hopeful Miami Hurricanes might be the early frontrunner for Northwestern High School (Fla.) junior cornerback J'Vari Flowers. But the NC State football recruiters entered the fray anyway by extending an offer on Tuesday.

Flowers, a 5-foot-11, 165-pound four-star, now holds over two dozen offers, including several more of the ACC variety in Syracuse, Louisville, Pitt, SMU, and Georgia Tech. The long list of suitors makes sense in light of the fact that he currently stacks up at No. 74 overall, No. 8 among cornerbacks, and No. 13 in Florida on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

"Aggressive cover corner that could emerge as a real difference-maker in the slot with his physicality and twitch," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins noted in his J'Vari Flowers scouting report. "Has measured under 5-foot-11, but makes up for the lack of length with his foot speed and a thicker core...Not afraid to lower the shoulder pad and pop someone, either."

Dave Doeren and his NC State football recruiting team have shifted some focus to the 2026 trail of late, adding handfuls of high school juniors to their wishlist in recent weeks while wrapping up efforts in the 2025 cycle and transfer portal.

For now, the 2026 Wolfpack haul consists of only two early pledges in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.

