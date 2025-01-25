NC State Football in Mix for Dual-Sport Star Braydon Johnson
Lakota West High School (Ohio) junior running back Braydon Johnson already holds roughly a dozen offers in his recruitment, including the three that he landed this month in Maryland, Ohio, and the most recent from the NC State football staff. Plus, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound three-star continues to garner interest from baseball programs as a standout catcher and outfielder.
"It's been tougher than I thought," Johnson, currently considered the No. 2-ranked 2026 catcher in Ohio, said about his mixed recruitment during his chat with Baseball Prep's Bruce Hefflinger earlier this month. "For me, it's stressful. Sometimes, I feel I'm not getting anywhere. I feel my football could be getting me overlooked because they think I'm going toward football.
"What I want is to do what's best for me. I'm looking to do both."
Braydon Johnson checks in at No. 731 overall, No. 57 among running backs, and No. 39 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He received his Wolfpack offer last weekend when NC State football offensive line coach Garett Tujague visited his school.
The coaches in Raleigh also recently entered the fray for Braydon Johnson's teammate, junior linebacker Cam Thomas, a four-star prospect stacking up at No. 262 overall and No. 21 among Ohio talents in the cycle.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.