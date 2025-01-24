Big NC State Football Target Heading to Raleigh for Visit
Buford High School (Ga.) offensive tackle Ben Mubenga doesn't appear in the 2026 rankings yet. And according to the NC State football target's own profile on social media, he's just a three-star prospect.
But it's also worth noting that Mubenga reports himself as a 6-foot-5, 280-pounder, 50 pounds heavier than his 247Sports, Rivals, and On3 listings. Given the apparent growth paired with an early offer sheet that reads like that of a four-star and his abilities on the other side of the ball as an explosive edge rusher, chances are confirmed rankings across all sites are just around the corner.
This weekend, Mubenga will be in Raleigh to check out the NC State football program in person. He announced the trip via the following post on Thursday evening:
His other full-fledged suitors include Michigan, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, LSU, Miami, Florida State, Louisville, Oregon, UCF, Coastal Carolina, and West Virginia.
Mubenga, who most recently visited LSU in early November after previously checking out the Tigers in April, received his Wolfpack offer back in late December.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff have already landed one 2026 offensive tackle in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star Brady Sakowitz, a 6-foot-6, 295-pounder ranking No. 689 overall and No. 52 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Their only other pledge in the cycle is Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith, No. 715 overall.
