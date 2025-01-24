All Wolfpack

NC State Football: Dave Doeren Pops By for Prolific Georgia RB

Longtime NC State football offer holder CJ Givers welcomed a pair of Wolfpack coaches to his school.

Matt Giles

NC State football head coach Dave Doeren
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
NC State football recruiting efforts are in full swing on the 2026 recruiting trail. On Thursday, the Wolfpack moves included a trip by head coach Dave Doeren and offensive line coach Garett Tujague to Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Ga.

They checked in on priority target CJ Givers, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound three-star running back who received an offer out of Raleigh as a sophomore last spring and has already checked out the Wolfpack in person a couple of times.

Givers, now set for another tour of NC State this weekend, recently revealed that Doeren and his cohorts are squarely among the "high on his list" most active suitors of late, along with Georgia Tech and Indiana.

Further evidence of the Wolfpack's full-on pursuit lies in the fact that the check-in from Doeren and Tujague came just a few days after NC State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel completed an in-home visit with the explosive backfield talent.

En route to becoming the 2024 Georgia Region 5A D1 Subregion A Offensive Player of the Year as a mere junior, CJ Givers amassed 1,403 yards on 51 carries for a Fellowship Christian squad that finished 10-3 overall. He added 13 catches for 182 yards, ending up with 1,831 all-purpose yards and 21 touchdowns.

The NC State football recruiters have secured two early 2026 prizes in Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz and Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith. But they have gone without a third spark to their collection since Sakowitz's verbal commitment back in October.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.

