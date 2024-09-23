NC State Football Must Overcome Noon Kickoff Woes, Pronto
Ever since getting knocked down a peg in a 51-10 primetime loss to Tennessee in Charlotte, Dave Doeren's NC State football squad (2-2, 0-1 ACC) has stumbled early in noon bouts against Louisiana Tech at home and Clemson on the road.
The Wolfpack climbed back from a 17-6 halftime deficit in Carter-Finley Stadium to defeat the Bulldogs, 30-20. But Doeren's bunch stood no chance of bouncing back from a 28-0 first quarter meltdown at the hands of the Tigers in the eventual 59-35 Week 4 defeat.
Now, NC State is gearing up for a home clash against formerly ranked Northern Illinois (2-1, 0-1 MAC) at noon ET Saturday (The CW).
And on Monday afternoon, the program's social media team officially announced that the Pack and Wake Forest (1-2, 0-1 ACC) will square off in Raleigh at noon on Oct. 5 (The CW).
Dating back to the start of The CW's ACC football broadcasting debut last season, NC State is 4-0 in contests aired on the network.
NC State began the 2024 season at No. 24 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Should the Wolfpack lose either of the upcoming noon matchups — not to mention the potential for a fifth straight noon kickoff when Syracuse comes to Carter-Finley Stadium on Oct. 12 — a ranking by the team's name would begin to appear completely out of reach.
