NC State Football Gets Steamrolled in First Quarter at Clemson
By the end of the first quarter in NC State football's road game against Clemson, the visiting Wolfpack (2-1, 0-0 ACC) trailed the No. 21-ranked Tigers (1-1, 0-0 ACC) by a score of 28-0. At that juncture, the NC State defense had allowed 222 yards, including 145 from Clemson on the ground. And on offense, the Wolfpack fumbled twice, leading to half of the Tigers' touchdowns before the second quarter began.
Although NC State football true freshman quarterback CJ Bailey managed 90 yards through the air while completing all six of his pass attempts in the first quarter, it's safe to say the opening 15 minutes didn't go as he and the rest of Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack squad hoped entering the contest.
The program hasn't won at Clemson in 22 years.
However, less than five minutes into the second quarter, Bailey connected with graduate running back Jordan Waters for a five-yard score, capping off a nine-play, 71-yard drive to at least give the Wolfpack some signs of life.
But a few minutes later, Clemson responding with another rushing TD, pushing the Tigers' total offense for the day to an even 300 yards.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Wolfpack faced a 35-7 deficit against the Tigers with four minutes until halftime.
If NC State doesn't climb back to make it competitive against the Tigers, the game would mark the team's second blowout loss in as many big-time clashes this season. The Wolfpack fell to Tennessee, 51-10, in Charlotte's Bank of American Stadium in Week 2.
NC State football's Week 5 outing is a home bout next Saturday against No. 23 Northern Illinois in Carter-Finley Stadium, where the 2024 Wolfpack squad picked up its only wins thus far: 38-21 over Western Carolina in Week 1 and 30-20 over Louisiana Tech in Week 3.
