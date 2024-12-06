NC State Football Recruiting Class 'Starts With Will Wilson'
On Tuesday, the first day of the early signing period, the first 2025 NC State football commit, Richland Northeast High School (S.C.) quarterback Will Wilson, inked his scholarship agreement with the Wolfpack.
Wilson, who ranks No. 814 overall and No. 47 among signal-callers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, committed to the staff in Raleigh back in June 2023. And the 6-foot-1, 220-pound dual-threat three-star, fresh off throwing for 2,482 yards, 22 touchdowns, and only two interceptions while rushing for 1,144 yards and 20 scores in 10 games as a senior, is one of 11 in the 17-deep Wolfpack haul who will enroll in January.
"The class starts — and started — with our quarterback commit, Will Wilson," 12th-year NC State football head coach Dave Doeren noted about the confirmed Wolfpack talent at his signing day press conference on Tuesday. "I'm so excited about Will and have known him a long time...He's a young guy that can throw, can run, can lead. His father is his head coach as well. He comes from a coaching tree.
"And he's gonna be here midyear, and [I'm] excited for him to join the team and what he can do."
Wilson and the rest of the 2025 Wolfpack class check in at No. 43 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 9 out of the 17 ACC collections.
