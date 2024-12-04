Legacy NC State Football Target Gunner Rivers Soars Alongside Father
St. Michael Catholic High School (Ala.) sophomore quarterback Gunner Rivers, son of his team's head coach in NC State football legend Philip Rivers, fell to No. 1 seed Jackson High School, 49-28, in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night. But the five-star prospect delivered an overall brilliant campaign in the most successful season in program history.
As QB Country's Larry Rudolph noted in the following Gunner Rivers mixtape post, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound phenom signal-caller powered St. Michael to a 12-2 record while tallying 3,947 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air. He finished the season with a 115.8 QB rating.
At No. 33 overall, No. 4 among quarterbacks, and No. 2 in Alabama on the 247Sports 2027 Composite, Rivers is one of three five-stars among the 21 sophomores who have reported offers from the recruiters in Raleigh.
The 42-year-old Philip Rivers, the 2003 ACC Player of the Year for the Wolfpack who went on to enjoy a prolific 17-year career under center in the NFL, capped off his fourth season as head coach at St. Michael Catholic.
NC State football quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper traveled to Alabama to check in on Gunner Rivers a few weeks ago in the early stages of the team's historic playoff run.
Rivers figures to be a top priority for Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren and his crew when the cycle heats up next year.
