NC State Football Recruiting: Four-Star Defender Picks Clemson
NC State football was in the mix for Keshawn Stancil ever since extending an offer to the Clayton High School (N.C.) defensive lineman in May 2024. In fact, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound four-star's announcement of that offer remains pinned atop his X account.
Plus, Stancil made the short drive to Raleigh for an official visit with the Wolfpack just last week, the most recent trip in his recruitment and one of several Wolfpack tours he's taken as a prep.
But on Saturday night, the heralded prospect revealed his commitment to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over the other four finalists he named a few day earlier in NC State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia.
He confirmed his decision via the following post on social media:
Stancil, who reeled in roughly three dozen offers before trimming his list, checks in at No. 157 overall, No. 20 among defensive linemen, and No. 10 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.
The NC State football recruiters' 2026 commit count remains at 12, each of the three-star variety, Their collection ranks No. 70 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 15 among ACC schools.
