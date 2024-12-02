NC State Football Staff Strikes Again on 2025 Recruiting Trail
One month after picking up an NC State football offer and checking out the Wolfpack's 59-28 home win over Stanford while on an official visit, Grayson High School (Ga.) defensive lineman Josiah Victor announced his commitment to Dave Doeren and his staff on Sunday.
ALSO READ: Leaders Disappointed in NC State Incident at UNC
Victor, who initially committed to the Boston College Eagles in June but formally backed out of that pledge on Nov. 20, reveal his decision to play for the Wolfpack via the following post on social media:
The 6-foot-2, 295-pound bruiser stacks up at No. 1,613 overall, No. 180 among defensive linemen, and No. 176 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
NC State now boasts three defensive linemen in its 2025 collection. American Heritage School (Fla.) three-star Omarian Abraham and Pearl River Community College (Miss.) three-star AJ Prim, who committed in mid-November, are the other two.
With the addition of Josiah Victor, the 2025 NC State football recruiting class is up to 21 verbal commits and enjoyed a three-spot bump to No. 41 overall in the country, per 247Sports. And it ranks No. 8 in the ACC.
Meanwhile, archrival UNC, fresh off its 35-30 home loss to the Wolfpack on Saturday and without a permanent head coach in place, has seen its 10-deep haul fall to dead last in the conference and No. 78 in the country in light of decommitments galore.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football and basketball recruiting news.