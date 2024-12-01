Leaders Disappointed in NC State Football Incident at UNC
Instead of heading to their respective tunnels following the NC State football team's 35-30 road win over the rival UNC Tar Heels in Chapel Hill on Saturday evening, dozens of players from both sides got into an altercation near midfield as the Wolfpack made several attempts to plant its flag in the turf.
One could say that the Wolfpack (6-6, 3-5 ACC) and Tar Heels (6-6, 3-5 ACC) never engaged in a full-on brawl, as it didn't take that long for cooler heads to prevail.
That said, as WRAL's Pat Welter first reported on Sunday afternoon, NC State director of athletics Boo Corrigan and his UNC counterpart, Bubba Cunningham, expressed condemnation of both sides via the following joint statement:
"We're disappointed by the conduct of some members of our football programs at the conclusion of our game on Saturday at Kenan Stadium. While the game was emotional and the Carolina-NC State rivalry is intense, we must always display good sportsmanship and represent our universities and Atlantic Coast Conference with respect. We will address this incident with our respective teams."
With the win, NC State football achieved bowl eligibility for the fifth straight season and 10th time across Dave Doeren's 12 years at the helm.
Plus, the NC State Wolfpack secured its fourth straight win in the rivalry while handing recently fired Mack Brown a loss in his last game as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels.
