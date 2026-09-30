NC State’s Matchup Against Louisville Will Reset Expectations

There are enough games left on the schedule for State to earn the elusive 10 wins, but it should no longer be the goal this season.



“We think we're going to win every game every year,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said in Week 0. “We don't get into a game thinking we're going to lose this one. Every game we think we're going to win.”



“What you think in preseason doesn't mean that you're picking the results at the end of the season,” Doeren said. “We've got to earn it.”



The Wolfpack earned it against App State last weekend. And if they can find ways to finish games consistently, more wins will come.

Grit In The Veins

“It was a tough, tough seven days, and just grateful to have a team and a staff of people that has grit in their veins, and we found a way to win,” Doeren said on Monday. “To me, grit is a visual measurement of how a human being responds to adversity, and really proud of our guys.”



The Wolfpack will need more of that grit and resiliency when Louisville visits this weekend, as the outcome of this matchup will determine the outlook for the remainder of NC State’s season.

The Cardinals’ record is also even at this point in the season, but that doesn’t reveal the whole picture. They’ve been in every game this season and may still push for the ACC crown.



“It's probably the most talented roster we'll see this year in Louisville,” Doeren said. “They’re 2-2 right now with two three-point losses to one-possession games with Ole Miss and Wake. Could easily be 4-0.”

Awaiting The Status Update

NC State is still waiting on a status update for Louisville’s quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who was injured towards the end of the Wake Forest game. His status will likely be a game-time decision.



“This dude we’re about to play, I mean, you talk about Houdini,” Doeren said. He gets out of a lot of stuff and does a lot with his feet.”

Kienholz has led the Cardinals offense to an average of 41 points and 486.3 yards per game. He also leads the ACC with 6 rushing touchdowns at his position.



“It’s not about a big hit on a guy like this; it’s about getting him down,” Doeren said.

A player like Popo Aguirre (LB) will be vital to State’s chances of success in stopping the Cardinals’ quarterback in his tracks. In the victory against App State, Aguirre led the Wolfpack in 10 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

Sep 26, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Popo Aguirre (0) tackles App State Mountaineers quarterback Malachi Singleton (3) during the first half of the game against at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is obviously a major advantage for the Wolfpack if Kienholz can’t go on Saturday, but the Wolfpack are game-planning for him to be a factor.



“I fully expect to see [Kienholz] in the game,” Doeren said. “And if it’s not him, then we’ll adjust. We’re going to plan for [Kienholz] to be out there and be as ready as we can be if he is.”