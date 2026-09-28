The Good, Bad and Ugly of NC State's Win Over App State

With the Wolfpack’s recent win over in-state rival App State, their tragic ending to Vanderbilt is now hopefully a distant memory.



“I’m really proud of the way the guys competed today,” NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren said after the game. “That was our core value this week: to compete at the highest level possible for as long as it takes. And proud of those guys for doing it.”



This game will be in the rearview soon, but not before we examine the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Wolfpack’s victory over the Mountaineers.

The Good: NC State’s offensive line

The Wolfpack’s O-line cleared the way for Duke Scott (RB) to have another impressive outing. Scott led all ball carriers with 148 yards rushing on 25 carries and 2 touchdowns.



The offensive line also gave CJ Bailey (QB) enough time to make plays from the pocket. Bailey completed 24-of-33 attempts for 253 yards and 2 touchdowns.



“Duke obviously stood out, which means the O-line and the tight ends and the receivers did a great job blocking for them,” Doeren said.

The Bad: Not Anticipating the Onside Kick

It was a series of unfortunate events for NC State after CJ Bailey's pass was intercepted in the 4th quarter.



The turnover led to App State scoring a touchdown on their next offensive drive, making it a one-score contest with 11:28 left in the game.

On the ensuing kickoff, App State made a successful onside kick recovery, eventually scoring another touchdown to tie the game.



It was clear that the onside kick caught NC State’s special teams unit by surprise. But should it have?

With how aggressively App State played in the second half, why didn’t the coaching staff prepare their players for that situation?



It’s a failure on the coaching staff’s part, as the kickoff return team should’ve anticipated that the Mountaineers were going to try the onside kick.

Sep 26, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack and App State Mountaineers fight for the ball during the second half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ugly: Letting Early Leads Slip Away

NC State’s offense finds ways to score points early; however, the defense has let leads slip away, especially in the fourth quarter.



The Wolfpack had a 28 to 10 lead over the Mountaineers in the first half but were outscored 21 to 13 in the second half.

“On defense in particular, we got to execute better,” Doeren said.



No lead is safe with Doeren’s teams. They haven’t inspired confidence that they can maintain a lead to the end of the game.

This is a serious concern for his program as it prepares to resume ACC play this weekend.



“It’s easy for people on the outside to panic,” Doeren said. “But I have a lot of trust in these players, and I knew that they would come through.”