ACC Commissioner Swofford Announces Retirement Plans

John Swofford, the longest tenured commissioner in the ACC's 67-year history, announced Thursday that he plans to retire from the position at the end of the 2020-21 athletic year.

The 71-year-old Swofford is just the fourth commissioner in ACC history. he took over in 1997, succeeding Gene Corrigan -- father of current NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan -- in 1997 and has successfully steered the conference through one of the most eventful and transformative periods ever in college athletics.

"It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” Swofford said in a statement announcing his retirement plans.

“Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure.”

The ACC has grown from a compact nine-team league to a 15-member mega-conference spread out along the entire length of the Atlantic Coast and west to Kentucky and Indiana during Swofford’s watch.

It was his foresight and preemptive action that not only helped the ACC survive the chaos of conference realignment, but come out of it stronger than ever.

Among his other accomplishments are a grant of media rights that has secured the conference’s stability for the foreseeable future, the establishment of an ACC Football Championship game, a financially lucrative affiliation with the Orange Bowl, basketball’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the hiring of the league’s first full-time women’s basketball administrator and a long-term partnership with ESPN that led to the league’s own decided television network last year.

“John Swofford, in his historic tenure, has come to embody the very best of the ACC,” said Syracuse chancellor Kent Syverud, Chair of the ACC’s Board of Directors. “The conference has been dramatically enhanced in every way during the last quarter century, especially in its balance of academics and athletics.”

A native of North Wilkesboro, Swofford was a Morehead Scholar who was part of coach Bill Dooley’s first football recruiting class at North Carolina. He started at quarterback as a sophomore and finished his career as a defensive back on the Tar Heels’ 1971 ACC championship team.

Swofford became the athletic director at his alma mater at the age of 31 in 1980. Under his leadership, UNC won more ACC and NCAA championships than any previous AD in league history. As commissioner during the past 23 years, the ACC has won 92 national team titles in 19 of the league’s 27 sponsored sports.

According to Thursday’s announcement, “he will remain as commissioner until his successor is installed and will assist with the transition as needed.”