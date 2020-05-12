Wolfpack Games Featured on ACC Football Re-Broadcasts

Three NC State football games from the past will be featured during the ACC's upcoming series of re-broadcasts. The six-week compilation, which will be available on the conference's YouTube channel, began on Monday with a new game posted every evening at 7 p.m.

The Wolfpack's first appearance is scheduled for Wednesday. It's the 2017 showdown between No. 24 State and 17th-ranked Louisville, the Thursday night classic that saw defensive end Bradley Chubb outshine reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium in a 39-25 State victory.

The second will come on June 11, a 17-7 Wolfpack victory at Florida State in which State's defense held the Seminoles to 177 total yards and recorded two safeties on the way to winning 10 games in a season for the first time in school history.

Four days later, State will be back again in its 2018 game at Syracuse. It's an entertaining one, but be forewarned Wolfpack fans, the Orange pulls away at the end to win 51-41.

Each game in the series will be shown as a premiere on YouTube and will be available as an archived element after the broadcast.

Here's the entire schedule:

Week 1 (May 11-15)

May 12: No. 6 North Carolina at No. 20 Virginia (1996)

May 13: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State (2017)

May 14: No. 7 Clemson at Duke (1989)

May 15: No. 16 Boston College at No. 22 Wake Forest (2006)

Week 2 (May 18-22)

May 18: No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 Boston College (2007)

May 19: No. 2 Clemson at Syracuse (2017)

May 20: No. 1 Florida at No. 2 Florida State (1996)

May 21: Florida State at Boston College (2017)

May 22: Pitt at No. 25 Virginia (2018)

Week 3 (May 25-29)

May 25: No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina (2017)

May 26: No. 14 Georgia Tech at No. 1 Virginia (1990)

May 27: No. 12 Texas A & M at No. 1 Clemson (2019)

May 28: No. 9 USC at Boston College (2014)

May 29: Georgia Tech at No. 11 Miami (2017)

Week 4 (June 1-5)

June 1: Duke at Wake Forest (2017)

June 2: No. 13 Miami at Florida State (2017)

June 3: No. 3 Florida State at Miami (2014)

June 4: Virginia at Louisville (2019)

June 5: Duke at North Carolina (2019)

Week 5 (June 8-12)

June 8: No. 15 UCF at Pitt (2019)

June 9: Georgia Tech at No. 20 Clemson (2004)

June 10: Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (2018)

June 11: No. 14 Florida State at NC State (2002)

June 12: No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (2019)

Week 6 (June 15-17)

June 15: No. 22 NC State at Syracuse (2018)

June 16: Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (2019)

June 17: North Carolina at Wake Forest (2019)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC