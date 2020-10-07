SI.com
SI's Garcia: Hattley's Upside 'Too Much to Ignore'

Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia is impressed with Panther Creek High School safety Chase Hattley. Here's his breakdown of the newest NC State commit's game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

What is State Getting in Chase Hattley?

Panther Creek High School football coach Sean Crocker gives a scouting report on what NC State can expect from its newest committed recruit, safety Chase Hattley. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack TD Celebration: Hug a Big Guy

Social distancing goes out the window when the NC State football team scores a touchdown thanks to a tradition that calls for offensive linemen to be hugged whenever the Wolfpack gets into the end zone. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Strengthens Secondary With Hattley Commitment

Chase Hattley, a highly-rated safety from Panther Creek High School, has become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary, Emezie Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Devin Leary connected with Emeka Emeza for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. Monday, both NC State players were recognized by the ACC as their respective position group's Player of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UVa Scouting Report

With his team coming off a big win at Pittsburgh last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to provide his breakdown of this week's opponent Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had to say about Saturday's ACC matchup between the NC State and his Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

Approximately 4,000 spectators will be allowed into Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State's home football game against Duke on Oct. 17 with priority going to students, family members of the players and season ticket holders participating in the Preserve the Pack campaign. Read more

NC State athletic communications

NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

The ACC announced Monday that NC State's home football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Brett Friedlander