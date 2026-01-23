NC State Basketball TV Schedule Shifts Due to Weather

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball heads to the Steel City on Saturday to try for another clean sweep on the road after knocking off No. 18 Clemson on Tuesday. The Wolfpack will play the Pitt Panthers, leaving behind what looks to be a chaotic situation in North Carolina that has now shifted the TV schedule for Saturday.

With inclement weather set to hit all over the East Coast and the Southeast, the ACC decided to shift the game times of several matchups on Saturday to avoid travel risks and potential safety issues for those trying to attend games. North Carolina was placed under a state of emergency by Gov. Josh Stein, according to an announcement Thursday.

The impacted schedule

WF at Duke - 12 PM

UNC at UVA - 12 PM | ESPN2

VT at Louisville - 2:15 PM

NC State at Pitt - ESPNU



While NC State is leaving the Triangle, which is expected to be impacted by anticipated snowfall and potential ice storms on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday, No. 5 Duke is slated to take on Wake Forest in Durham on Saturday. That tipoff moved to noon, while No. 22 UNC's matchup against No. 14 Virginia moved from the afternoon on ESPN2 to noon as well.

This bumped the Wolfpack off of ESPN2, moving its bout with the Panthers to ESPNU while maintaining the same time slot at noon EST. With news of the looming weather dominating the Triangle as early as Monday, NC State coach Will Wade was asked about how the team would handle it on the road.

"They told me yesterday it may snow, but I was joking," Wade said. "Shoot, I came from the (Southland Conference), we bused everywhere. We'll get on that bus and we'll bus back. I'm not worried about that. As long as we can get up there and play the game, we'll figure out how to get back... We've got great people... They'll figure all that stuff out."

The weather forecast is projected to impact an enormous part of the country, but the Wolfpack should be able to make it to Pittsburgh and play its game, as Wade indicated. Travel problems could linger on Saturday and Sunday, though, hindering the team's ability to prepare for a quick turnaround with Syracuse set to arrive for a Lenovo Center matchup on Tuesday.

A win on Saturday would push the Wolfpack to a perfect 4-0 on the road since the start of conference play at the beginning of January. Wade won't let his team be affected by the weather, even if it makes things somewhat dysfunctional in the traveling plans.

