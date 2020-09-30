SI.com
Talkin' Wolfpack: Pittsburgh

Brett Friedlander

The shine came off the NC State football team last Saturday when the promise of that opening night win against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium disolved into the reality of a 45-24 beatdown at the hands of Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

The game was a serious downer, not only because the Hokies were down 23 players and their defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton because of positive COVID-19 tests and contract tracing, but because the effort and result were hauntingly simiar to a lot of games last season.

The question now is which of the first two games is the most indicative of what the 2020 Wolfpack is? And is it finally time for Devin Leary to assume his expected role as State's starting quarterback?

They're questions SI All Wolfpack publisher Brett Friedlander and deputy editor Kenton Gibbs atempt to answer while previewing Saturday's game at Pittsburgh in this week's edition of Talkin' Wolfpack.

Now that you know our opinions on those subjects, we're anxious to hear what you think. So join the discussion by following us and posting your thoughts and expectations for this week's game in the comment section below.

