AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': How Does NC State Fit In?

Brett Friedlander

The college sports landscape is changing, in many cases permanantly, because of the coronavirus crisis and the financial implications it has brought about.

Already, we've seen schools eliminate sports as a means of addressing budget shortfalls and conferences such as the Sun Belt and Conference USA entering into scheduling agreements as a means of lessening travel expenses.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde took things a step further by proposing a hypothetical conference realignment that would completely change the current college sports landscape. The project divides the country into 10 conferences consisting of 12 teams each to create what it calls the "Forde Bowl Subdivision."

It will never happen, of course. There are too many moving parts, too many contracts in place and too many other hoops to jump through.

But with no actual sports to discuss and argue about, what's the harm of a little fantasy speculation?

So here goes:

Under Forde's plan, NC State would be part of the Mid-Atlantic Conference, not too far of a departure from the current ACC. And there would be some familiar faces in the league as well, with state rivals North Carolina, Wake Forest and Duke staying together in one happy family.

The realignment still wouldn't free the Wolfpack of having to play Clemson every year. Forde's Mid-Atlantic Conference also includes the Tigers, as well as current ACC members Virginia and Virginia.

But that's where the similarities stop.

The rest of the league would consist of the SEC's South Carolina, the only other Power 5 program in the mix, along with Group of Five schools East Carolina, Appalachian State, Charlotte and Old Dominion.

Forde proposes a full 11-game round-robin football schedule with one nonconference game each season. No FCS opponents would be allowed the the nonconference opponent would be locked in for a minimum of four seasons before there is an opt-out to schedule another team.

State's designated non-conference opponent would be former ACC foe Syracuse, which would become a part of the newly formed Yankee Conference.

Conference championship games would be eliminated.

All 10 conference championships, along with two at-large selections, would advance to an expanded College Football Playoff while a limited number of other bowl games would still be held for teams that didn't make the playoff.

Forde writes that the new alignments would also work for other sports beside football, but for schools like State, UNC and Duke whose lifeblood is still basketball, it's hard to see how replacing games against the likes of Florida State, Syracuse, Louisville and Notre Dame with dates against current schedule-fillers such as ECU, Charlotte and App State would help the bottom line.

But hey, all we're doing is talking and dreaming here.

Then again, who could ever have imagined that the Big 10 would someday have 14 teams, the Big 12 would have only 10 teams and that South Bend, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., would at least athletically, be considered part of the Atlantic Coast?

So anything is possible.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking the QBs Ahead of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

Brett Friedlander

by

John Garcia Jr

Wake coach Clawson to isolate from wife for entire 2020 FB season

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack's Giles Off to Slugging Start in CPL

The Coastal Plain League season doesn't officially begin until next week, but NC State freshman infielder DeAngelo Giles is already off to a hot start with a home run in an exhibition game with the High Point-Thomasville Hi-Toms. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Three For Another LB Prospect

Three-star linebacker Isi Etute of Virginia Beach has become the second highly-rated linebacker recruit in the past week to include NC State in his top three schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Five Football Players Returning From Injury

NC State had 13 players miss four or more games to injury during its disastrous 2019 season. Here's a look at the five whose return is most important to the Wolfpack's chances for a quick recovery. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Two State Recruits Named to Charlotte Area's Big 22

NC State recruits Julian Gray and Travali Price have been named by WSOC TV to the Charlotte Area Big 22 Players to Watch list while priority target Jordan Poole also earned recognition. Read more

Brett Friedlander

National College Writer Introduced to Passion of Wolfpack Nation

Brooks Austin, a national college writer for SI All-American, got a taste of how passionate NC State fans can be this week when they called him out for making a misstatement about Wolfpack quarterback commit Aaron McLaughlin. And he came away impressed. Read more

Brett Friedlander

All in the Family: Wolfpack Offers Second Vann

Rylan Vann, the younger brother of incoming NC State freshman Davin Vann, has reported being offered a football scholarship from the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'The Loudest I've Ever Heard Carter-Finley Stadium'

Earlier this week, the Wolfpack Club ran a social media post asking NC State fans to finish the following sentence:“The Loudest I’ve ever heard Carter-Finley Stadium Was _________ .” How would you fill in the blank? Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

FriedPawl

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through August 31

Even though athletes are already allowed back on campus for "voluntary" workouts and football teams are still on target for a mid-July return, the NCAA has extended its dead period for in-person recruiting for a third time. Read more

Brett Friedlander