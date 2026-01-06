NC State Officially Loses Top Wide Receiver

RALEIGH — Over the last three days, the NCAA Division I college football transfer portal swirled with activity, with NC State often in the mix as players decide the next chapters of their collegiate careers. While the Wolfpack got some good news on Sunday, the following day brought an unfortunate, but expected loss on the offensive side of the field.

Former NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson committed to Southern California after announcing he would enter the transfer portal in December, according to a report from On3. Monday's news followed the Wolfpack's addition of Victor Snow from Buffalo, but Anderson's loss is a sizable one for a program trying to build around rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey.

The impact of Anderson's exit

The Wolfpack knew Anderson's commitment elsewhere was likely after he announced his intention to transfer on Christmas Eve. As a sophomore, he emerged as the team's top wide receiver and second-best pass catcher behind All-ACC tight end Justin Joly. The lanky wide receiver finished the season with 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

His signature performance came in NC State's loss to Duke. Anderson racked up 166 receiving yards and two touchdowns, one of them coming on an explosive 75-yard jailbreak screen. Anderson's unique combination of size and speed allowed him to move around the Wolfpack offense freely. All season long, the staff preached about his versatility.

The arrival of Snow softens the blow of Anderson's exit. As it currently stands, NC State's top receiving options include Keenan Jackson, Teddy Hoffmann and Snow, with potential contributors like Je'Rel Bolder waiting for more opportunities. The Wolfpack could still use some help in that position group, as Anderson isn't the only one walking away from Raleigh for a different opportunity.

Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Noah Rogers announced his intention to enter the transfer portal shortly after Christmas. Before arriving in Raleigh, Rogers was recruited to Ohio State as a five-star recruit. He sat for most of his freshman season, as the Buckeyes were loaded at his position with players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. The Raleigh native decided to return home and looked like a steal for the Wolfpack in 2024. Rogers never broke out.

Anderson has the potential to be a star wide receiver for the Trojans, a program renowned for producing top-level pass catchers over the years. Most recently, Makai Lemon jumped from similar numbers to what Anderson had as a sophomore at NC State to 1,156 yards and 11 touchdown receptions in 2025.

