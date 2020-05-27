Networks Hold Off Announcing Football Kickoff Times

NC State football coach Dave Doeren, during a guest spot on a webcast Monday, expressed his optimism that there will be a football season at some point this year.

It's an opinion shared by most coaches and athletic directors, along with ACC commissioner John Swofford.

But because it is still uncertain when -- or even if -- the 2020 season will begin, how long it will last and whether or not fans will be allowed in the stands, most preparations have been put on hold.

That includes setting the starting times for early season games.

The conferences that make up the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision, along with their television partners, were scheduled to announce those kickoff times by June 1. That deadline has now been extended, according to a joint statement released Tuedsay by the conferences, CBS Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks:

"Collectively, the conferences and television networks have agreed to an extension for determining college football’s early season game times beyond the standard June 1 deadline. These kickoff times and network designations will be announced at a later date as we all continue to prepare for the college football season."

The college football season is currently scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 29 with a "Week Zero" matchup between East Carolina and Marshall designed as a 50th anniversary tribute to the 1970 Thundering Herd team that was tragically killed in a plane crash returning home from a game in Greenville.

State's opening game is a nationally televised ACC Atlantic showdown at Louisville on Thursday night, Sept. 3.

