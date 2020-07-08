AllWolfpack
Ivy Cancelation, UNC COVID Tests Ominous Signs for Fall Season

Brett Friedlander

Two major events developments related to the coronavirus crisis Wednesday have cast increasing doubt that the fall college sports season in general and football in particular will begin as scheduled.

If it is even played in the fall at all.

The first bit of ominous news comes out of the Ivy League, where according to multiple published sources -- including Sports Illustrated's Jenna West -- member schools have been informed that fall sports have been canceled.

The conference has determined that no sports will be played until at least the start of the new year, which means that the start of the basketball season will also be put on hold.

An update on winter sports will made in mid-July.

The Ivy League's decision could be just an outlier, since the FCS conference has much less money involved with its fall season than do the Power Five conferences, especially when it comes to football.

At the same time, though Wednesday's cancellation could also be just the first domino to fall.

The other troubling development is playing out closer to home.

It taking place in Chapel Hill, where North Carolina has reported a "cluster" of positive  COVID-19 tests of athletes, coaches and staff that have returned to campus for "voluntary" workouts.

The Orange County Health Department identifies a cluster as five or more related cases. Of the 429 tests performed at UNC, 37 have come back positive. Those affected are now required to isolate for up to 14 days in a designated campus residence hall.

As a precaution, the Tar Heels football team has paused its workouts for at least a week.

It is not known how many, if any positive tests have been recorded at NC State.

Athletic director Boo Corrigan has not been available for comment. His spokesman Fred Demarest, asked if the situation at UNC has or will impact how coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack football team proceed, said only that there is "no change in our current status."

Division I football players are currently allowed to work out in small groups on their respective campuses, with no coaching supervision. Phase 2 of the NCAA's re-opening plan -- in which players can have up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and film review with coaches, is scheduled to begin to go into effect on July 13.

