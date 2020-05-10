AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Former State DB McCloud Getting Big-Time Grad Transfer Attention

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State cornerback and team captain Nick McCloud, who left the Wolfpack after an injury shortened 2019 season, has become a hot commodity on the graduate transfer market.

Considered the top available plug-and-play defensive back because of his experience and leadership, McCloud is being pursued by some of the top names in college football, including Notre Dame and Ohio State.

According to Bryan Driskell of SI's Irish Breakdown, Notre Dame is making a strong push for the Rock Hill, S.C. native, who received a medical redshirt to play one more season after spending most of last year on the sidelines.

One potential roadblock to his joining the Irish is his acceptance into Notre Dame's graduate program, which according to Driskell, is more challenging to get into than at most schools. 

Another possible landing spot for McCloud is Ohio State, which lost both starting cornerbacks -- Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette -- to the first round of the NFL draft last month.

Jake Anderson of ElevenWarriors.com called McCloud "one of the most reliable cornerbacks in the ACC," adding that he has "the physicality to challenge any receiver" and could "potentially step in right away as a starter opposite Shaun Wade" for the Buckeyes.

Other programs that have shown an interest in the former Wolfpack defender include his home state school, South Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCloud was named a team captain at State prior to the 2019 season, but suffered a knee injury in the opening game against East Carolina on Nov. 9. He missed the next seven games before attempting to return for the Wolfpack's game against Clemson on Nov. 9.

He was shut down for the season shortly thereafter, finishing the season with seven tackles and two pass breakups on 90 snaps.

McCloud was the most experienced defensive back coming into the season, having recorded 106 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 36 games during his first three seasons.

He entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 15.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top Ten of 2019-20: 3 Times 13 Equal a New NCAA Record

As the academic year officially comes to a close, SI All Wolfpack look backs at the NC State's 10 best athletic performances of 2019-20. Today, it's No. 10: The game the Wolfpack women's basketball team literally couldn't miss from three-point range. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack captain McCloud pursued by Notre Dame ...

Brett Friedlander

Offers Reveal State's Top Football Recruiting Priorities

Based on the volume of scholarship offers reported by prospective recruits, here are the positions on which NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have put the highest priority for the Wolfpack's Class of 2021. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Russell Wilson: 'NC State Was Everything to Me'

Former NC State quarterback Russell Wilson delivered an uplifting virtual commencement address to 2020 graduates while at the same time, settling the debate over his true alma mater by professing his love for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA isn't holding back in going after blue blood Kansas ...

Brett Friedlander

State Honors Top 2019-20 Athletes With 'Virtual Wolfies'

NC State honored its top athletic teams and performers for the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 academic year with a virtual ceremony to hand out it's annual "Wolfie" awards. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Philip Rivers: High School Coach In Waiting

Former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers announced Friday that he's accepted a job as head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in his home state of Alabama once his NFL career is over. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Star Named Women's Coach At ECSU

Tynesha Lewis, who helped NC State to the women's basketball Final Four in 1998 and played five seasons in the WNBA, is the new head coach at Elizabeth City State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Wake Forest Pledge Commits to Wolfpack

Jaylon Gibson, a three-star power forward who re-opened his recruitment when Wake Forest fired coach Danny Manning, has committed to play for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Football Season Ticket Renewals Remain Strong

Despite the coronavirus crisis that has put the start of the 2020 season in doubt, NC State football ticket renewals have remained strong. Read more

NC State athletic communications