Former State DB McCloud Getting Big-Time Grad Transfer Attention

Former NC State cornerback and team captain Nick McCloud, who left the Wolfpack after an injury shortened 2019 season, has become a hot commodity on the graduate transfer market.

Considered the top available plug-and-play defensive back because of his experience and leadership, McCloud is being pursued by some of the top names in college football, including Notre Dame and Ohio State.

According to Bryan Driskell of SI's Irish Breakdown, Notre Dame is making a strong push for the Rock Hill, S.C. native, who received a medical redshirt to play one more season after spending most of last year on the sidelines.

One potential roadblock to his joining the Irish is his acceptance into Notre Dame's graduate program, which according to Driskell, is more challenging to get into than at most schools.

Another possible landing spot for McCloud is Ohio State, which lost both starting cornerbacks -- Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette -- to the first round of the NFL draft last month.

Jake Anderson of ElevenWarriors.com called McCloud "one of the most reliable cornerbacks in the ACC," adding that he has "the physicality to challenge any receiver" and could "potentially step in right away as a starter opposite Shaun Wade" for the Buckeyes.

Other programs that have shown an interest in the former Wolfpack defender include his home state school, South Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound McCloud was named a team captain at State prior to the 2019 season, but suffered a knee injury in the opening game against East Carolina on Nov. 9. He missed the next seven games before attempting to return for the Wolfpack's game against Clemson on Nov. 9.

He was shut down for the season shortly thereafter, finishing the season with seven tackles and two pass breakups on 90 snaps.

McCloud was the most experienced defensive back coming into the season, having recorded 106 tackles, 20 pass breakups, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in 36 games during his first three seasons.

He entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 15.