Trenton Gill Named Wolfpack's Football Scholar-Athlete

Punter Trenton Gill has been named NC State's winner of the 2020 University Scholar-Athlete Award, presented by the National Football Foundation's Bill Dooley Triangle East Chapter.

Gill, a punter from a redshirt junior from Hillsborough, recently received his undergraduate degree in biological science.

Other 2020 University Scholar Athlete award recipients from the for the Bill Dooley Chapter are Quentin Harris of Duke, Fernando Frye of East Carolina, Nick Polino of North Carolina and Isaiah Totten of NC Central.

A former walkon, Gill led the ACC and was No. 4 in the nation with a school-record average of 47.6 yards per kick in his first season as State's punter. Twenty-four of his 56 punts this season went for more than 50 yards with a long of 75 on the way to earning third-team All-ACC recognition.

Gill also serves as the holder for State placekicker Christopher Dunn.

In addition to his work on the field and in the classroom, Gill led a fundraising drive to help provide meals for those in his hometown adversely affected by coronavirus-related stay-at-home conditions.

His effort raised $8,448, far exceeding his initial goal of $2,500.

The Bill Dooley Chapter of the NFF was established in 1995. It is named in honor of the beloved coach who led both UNC and Wake Forest to winning seasons and bowl bids.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC