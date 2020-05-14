AllWolfpack
Four-Star QB McLaughlin Commits to Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren scored a major recruiting victory Thursday when four-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin has committed to the Wolfpack.

Doeren and new offensive coordinator Tim Beck have been working hard to find their quarterback of the future, offering as many as six passers in the Class of 2021 -- literally from coast-to-coast -- over the past few weeks.

But McLaughlin, who decommitted from Auburn in February, was clearly their top priority.

A 6-foot-5, 225-pound prospect from Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga., McLaughlin originally considered State before making his original commitment to Auburn. He announced his decision on Twitter, saying that he "has found a home."

He took an official visit last June, then returned a few weeks later to participate in Doeren’s final summer camp, where he developed a relationship with fellow four-star receiver Porter Rooks -- who has already signed with the Wolfpack.

The strong-armed pro style passer completed just over 60 percent of his passes for 2,018 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a junior last season. He also rushed for 284 yards and nine touchdowns. He is considered a top 15 pro-style quarterback nationally.

Besides the Wolfpack, ACC rivals Miami and Louisville were also considered frontrunners for McLaughlin’s services.

Other 2021 quarterbacks receiving offers from State include three-star prospects Heirich Haarberg from Kearney, Neb.; Chayden Peery of Chatsworth, Calif.; Kai Millner from Gilbert, Ariz.; Devin Brown, also of Gilbert, Ariz.; and Iowa Sate commit Charles Howell of Austin, Tex.

John Garcia Jr
John Garcia Jr

Here was the last time we saw Aaron in action and he was impressive

Story recap from that March day in Atlanta

