State TE Target Campbell Commits to Tennessee

NC State’s search does a Class of 2021 tight end continues.

Coach Dave Doeren and his staff were hoping that Miles Campbell could potentially be another offensive weapon for newly committed quarterback Aaron McLaughlin. But that won’t happen now that the three-star prospect from Douglasville, Ga., announced his intention to play for Tennessee.

Campbell chose the Volunteers over State, Florida State and Georgia Tech on Monday.

He is the second major tight end target of the Wolfpack to commit to another school, joining fellow three-star prospect Gunnar Greenwald who previously pledged to attend South Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Campbell told SI's Volunteer Country site that he was impressed with Tennessee's continued interest despite changing tight end coaches midway through his recruitment.

"It was just them prioritizing me from day one as their top tight end target. Just their ability in the development process as a player and as a man," he said. "They have done a pretty good job. They have stayed in contact about twice a week."

Despite missing out on Campbell, State still has plenty of viable options in its seach for a 2021 tight end.

It's a list that includes a package deal of three-star twins -- Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough of Swainsboro High School in Swainsboro, Ga.

Among the players known to have been offered scholarships by the Wolfpack are:

◼ Bryson Nesbit, 6-6, 220, 3-star, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg)

◼ Charlie Browder, 6-7, 235, 2-star, Kingsport, Tenn. (The Christ School).

◼ Michael Trigg, 6-4, 208, 4-star, Lake Wales, Fla. (Seffner Christian Academy)

◼ Jack Pugh, 6-5, 230, 4-star, Hilliard, Ohio (Bradley HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, 6-5, 225, 3-star, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Robbie Ouzts, 6-4, 240, 3-star, Rock Hill, S.C. (Rock Hill HS)

