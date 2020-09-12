SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

ACC Guidelines for Postponement of Games, Cancellation of Season

Brett Friedlander

Next Saturday's Virginia Tech-Virginia matchup isn't the first ACC football game to be postponed this season -- NC State's game against the Hokies holds that honor -- and it almost certainly won't be the last one altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season as it progresses, the ACC has released a set of guidelines spelling out conditions that could cause games to be postponed and the season halted.

While the statement indicated that the ACC will continue to "monitor the changing situation and is prepared at any time to adjust schedules and games," the decision whether to play or not play will rest with discretion the participating teams.

According to the ACC's guidelines announced by the league's board of directors, football teams must have an "adequate" number of players available from it's original full roster. Although no specific number is mentioned, the guidelines specify that at least seven scholarship offensive linemen must be dressed and available to play.

Considerations that can lead to the discontinuation of games include:

  • A COVID-19 cluster within either or both teams competing in the game based on the previous week's test results.
  • An inability to isolate new COVID-19 cases or quarantine high contact risk cases.
  • Unavailability or inability to perform symptomatic, surveillance or precompetition testing as required.
  • Campus-wide or local community transmission rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.
  • Inability to perform adequate contact tracing consistent with governmental requirements or recommendations.

If a team is not able to compete because of one or more of the above conditions and the game can not be rescheduled, the game will be considered a "no contest" and will not be counted in the ACC standings.

As for the season as a whole, the board of directors have the option to pull the plug if either the SEC or Big 12 discontinue playing football this fall or if the College Football Playoff is canceled.

Acc cancellation guidelines

Other conditions that could lead to a premature end to the season include:

  • Prohibitive policies implemented by state, local and campus health authorities or leadership.
  • Campus disruption that would not allow practices or competition to continue.
  • COVID-19 clusters (as defined by the institution and/or local public health officials) within multiple teams that result in full discontinuation of the season rather than limited isolation of participants.
  • An inability to travel safely and compete in away venues without contracting or spreading COVID-19.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Postponement Could Potentially Impact Wolfpack

Virginia Tech's game against Virginia next Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak among the Hokies. That will make the NC State game on Sept. 26 the Hokies' 2010 season opener ... that is, if Tech is ready to play. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA committee plans to propose Nov. 21 start date for CBKB season

https://www.cbssports.com/college-basketball/news/college-basketball-oversight-committees-update-plans-to-propose-nov-21-start-date-for-2020-21-season/

Brett Friedlander

Former Wolfpack Ace Rodón Close to Return for White Sox

Former NC State star Carlos Rodón has been on the injured list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder issue. But if things go well in a simulated game on Monday, he could be ready to return to help the Chicago White Sox during the MLB stretch run. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Updates on COVID-19 Team Cases Should Not Be Kept Private

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/08/oklahoma-football-coronavirus-cases-lincoln-riley

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Will be Watching, Scouting Wake Forest Opener

With an extra week to prepare for their season opener against Wake Forest, NC State's coaches and players plan to use the broadcast of the Deacons' game against Clemson on Saturday as an opportunity to scout their upcoming opponent. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State 'Hits All its Marks' With 2021 FB Recruiting Class

While NC State's 2021 football recruiting class didn't make Sports Illustrated's All-American's national top 25, it came close -- and the Wolfpack still has a chance at sneaking into the rankings with several potential additions. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Despite Challenges, Beck has Wolfpack Offense on Track

NC State's new offensive coordinator Tim Beck has been forced to overcome some difficult circumstances in installing his system, but he's happy with how the Wolfpack has progressed with a week to go before its season opener. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC's NCAA Tournament Plan Not Likely to Happen

A plan proposed by the ACC's 15 men's basketball coaches to include all eligible teams in the 2021 NCAA tournament might have its merits, but according to a high-ranking NCAA official, no format changes are currently under consideration. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sam Hunt Gets Coaching Job at NC A&T

Former NC State sharpshooter and graduate assistant Sam Hunt has been hired as a full-time assistant basketball coach at NC A&T, the school for which he played before transferring to the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Joseph's Transfer a Timely One Both for Him and Wolfpack

Daniel Joseph feels bad for his former Penn State teammates, whose season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not the reason the graduate transfer defensive end decided to leave for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander