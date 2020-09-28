SI.com
AllWolfpack
Doeren: Martin Injury Was a 'Scary Moment'

Brett Friedlander

It's uncertain when Khalid Martin will be ready to play for the NC State football team again after being taken from the field at Virginia Tech by ambulance Saturday and spending the night in a Roanoke hospital.

But the fact that the redshirt freshman safety was back with the team participating in meetings and film study as usual on Monday is nothing short of miraculous in the estimation of Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren.

"It was a scary moment, obviously" Doeren said, referring to the several minutes in which Martin laid motionless on the field with what is being described as an injury to his hip while medical personnel attended to him and his teammate knelt in prayer.

"I don't know how long it's going to be (before he can play), but all the scans, all the x-rays, all the imaging have all been positive. Now it's just a matter of returning and how long that takes. (We're) thankful to God and all the health and safety and medical teams that were part of that, and Virginia Tech's staff."

While the prognosis regarding Martin and his ability to contribute again in 2020 was hopeful, the same can't be said for the news Doeren delivered Monday about starting cornerback Teshaun Smith. 

The junior will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder suffered during State's season opener against Wake Forest.

Smith, who missed six games last season because of injury and didn't play in Saturday night's loss at Virginia Tech, reported that he will undergo surgery to repair his shoulder on his Instagram account Sunday night.

"Tey will help us at practice and be a part of what we're doing as far as helping the guys mentally," Doeren said. 

The coach added that it's still uncertain whether injured safeties Tanner Ingram and Rakeim Ashford will be available for this week's game. Ingle was injured against Wake Forest while Ashford went down with a shoulder issue on Saturday.

Doeren did, however, say that linebacker Payton Wilson -- who also missed the Virginia Tech game -- is back and expected to be "a full go" for Pittsburgh.

