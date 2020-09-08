Glennon Signed to Jaguars Practice Squad

It came as something of a surprise when the Jacksonville Jaguars put quarterback Mike Glennon on waivers Saturday to meet the NFL's regular season limit of 53 players.

But the team had no intention of letting the former NC State star go.

Rather, they were simply taking advantage of a rule change, dictated by uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, that expanded team practice squads from 10 to 16 and allowed for the extra six players to be of any experience level.

In addition, four of those players can be protected so that no other team can sign them.

By bringing Glennon back as part of the practice squad on Monday, the Jaguars are able to hold onto him as insurance while saving an active roster spot for another position.

They'll also pay rookie Jake Luton significantly less while to serve as the official backup to starter Gardner Minshew while Glennon makes the league-mandated $12,000 per week alloted to veteran practice squad players.

Glennon was signed as a free agent during the offeseason after spending last season as a backup with the Oakland Raiders, where he appeared in two games while throwing for 56 yards a a touchdown.

He spent most of training camp working with the Jaguars' second team.

"I’ll tell you what, they’ve all done something good. They’ve all shown us that they belong in the National Football League and that is—it’s going to be a tough call," Jacksonville offensive coordinator Jay Gruden told SI's Jaguars Report about the quarterback decision on Aug. 28, before Jacksonville's final scrimmage of camp. "Mike Glennon has really come on the last four or five days, he’s thrown the ball extremely well."

The former third round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has 22 career NFL starts in his career while also spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears. He has completed 60.9 percent of his passes (488 of 801) for 5,163 yards and 36 scores.

