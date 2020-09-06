SI.com
Report: Jaguars to Sign Mike Glennon to Practice Squad

John Shipley

One day after the Jacksonville Jaguars made a somewhat surprising move by only keeping two quarterbacks on the roster, the team has reportedly brought back on of the two quarterbacks they waived Saturday. 

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jaguars will be signing eighth-year quarterback Mike Glennon to the practice squad. The only two active quarterbacks on the team's active 53-man roster are starter Gardner Minshew II and sixth-round rookie Jake Luton.

Between the three quarterbacks, Glennon has by far the most experience. Experience was the driving force behind the Jaguars signing Glennon as a free agent earlier in the offseason, and Glennon spent much of training camp with the second-team offense likely due to said experience.

Glennon has 22 starts in his career and has played with Oakland (2019), Arizona (2018) and Chicago (2017) after beginning his career in Tampa Bay (2013-16), where he was originally drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft. He as completed 488-of-801 passes (60.9 completion %) for 5,163 yards and 36 TDs. In 2019 with the Raiders, he appeared in two games and completed six passes for 56 yards and one TD. 

"I’ll tell you what, they’ve all done something good. They’ve all shown us that they belong in the National Football League and that is—it’s going to be a tough call. Mike Glennon has really come on the last four or five days, he’s thrown the ball extremely well," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Aug. 28, before Jacksonville's final scrimmage of camp.

