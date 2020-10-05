SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Pack Pros: The Return of Bradley Chubb

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State star Bradley Chubb has been back in the Denver Broncos' lineup since the start of the season.

But Thursday night against the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos outside linebacker was finally back to his dominant old self after missing most of last season with a knee injury.

After going the first three games without a sack and just three quarterback hits, Chubb was in the Jets' backfield terrorizing quarterback Sam Darnold all night. He finished with 2.5 sacks and five hits on Darnold, adding 2.5 other tackles for loss and three solo tackles to help Denver to a 37-28 win.

The victory was just the Broncos' first of the season. But as Chubb told ESPN.com after the game, he's hoping his performance against the Jets is a sign of things to come both for himself and his team.

"I feel like I'm going to break out every week," said Chubb, who had 12 sacks as a rookie before suffering his injury in Week 4 last season. "I feel like it's one of those things, like 'Okay, I tore my ACL, but that's in the past.' And now I've got to build on these days and these practices and help this team get more wins. ... It does feel like a bit of a breakout when it comes to the injury and everything, but now that I know that I can do it, it's time to do it."

Chubb, the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Bronko Nagurski Award winner, holds the Wolfpack school record for career sacks and tackles for loss. He was the first-round pick of the Broncos in 2018.

He isn't the only former State player to has a notable performance this week in the NFL.

Safety Justin Jones led the Jacksonville Jaguars in tackles with 11 in his team's 33-25 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fellow defensive back Juston Burris of the Carolina Panthers was second on his team with six tackles, including one for a loss, to go along with a pass breakup in a 31-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson recorded three tackles and a pass breakup for the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles while defensive end James Smith-Williams saw his most extensive action to date for the Washington Football Team while being credited with two tackles in a 31-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

On the offensive side, quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Philip Rivers both led their teams to wins.

Wilson had a "down" game by his standards, but was still outstanding in going 24 of 34 for 360 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 31-23 victory against the Miami Dolphins.

Rivers, meanwhile, was 16 of 29 for 190 yards a touchdown and no picks in a 19-11 win against the previously unbeaten Chicago Bears. Running back Nyheim hines had 24 yards on nine carries in the game while also catching three passes.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Rewind: A Defining Victory

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's dramatic 30-29 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary's postgame press conference

Here is what NC State's QB1 Devin Leary had to say after throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds remaining --in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Successful Return for Wolfpack QB of the Future

Playing in his first game since undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, SI All American candidate Aaron McLaughlin showed why NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff are so high on the Wolfpack's quarterback of the future. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Win at Pittsburgh in Pictures

Here's a look back at NC State's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh through images provided by the ACC's photo pool. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Postgame Observations: State 30, Pitt 29

Here are some postgame observations from NC State's 30-29 win at Pittsburgh that could turn out to be a springboard victory for a 2020 season that's looking a lot promising than it did a week ago at Virginia Tech. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Drake Thomas Postgame Press Conference

Drake Thomas finished with six tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries for NC State in its win at Pittsburgh on Saturday Here's what Thomas had to say during a postgame Zoom conference with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Emeka Emezie Postgame Press Conference

Here's what NC State senior receiver Emeka Emezie had to say Saturday after catching a 13-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary with 23 seconds remaining to give the Wolfpack a 30-29 win at Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dave Doeren's postgame press conference

Here's what NC State football coach Dave Doeren had to say during his postgame media conference following Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Pittsburgh

Live updates and analysis from Saturday's ACC football game between NC State and No. 24 Pittsburgh from Heinz Field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Halftime Observations: State 17, Pitt 13

SI All Wolfpack's Kenton Gibbs breaks down the first half of NC State's game at Pittsburgh and looks ahead to what the Wolfpack needs to do to hold on in the second half and pull out the victory at Heinz Field. Read more

Kenton Gibbs