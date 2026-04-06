Why Lamar Jackson Showing Up to Ravens’ Offseason Program Is Such a Big Deal

Lamar Jackson is back in Baltimore.

With the Ravens being among the 10 NFL teams that hired a new head coach in 2026 , they’re permitted to begin their offseason program two weeks prior to the rest of the league—and they've taken full advantage, with Monday serving as the informal Day 1 of the Jesse Minter era.

Among those in attendance was Jackson, whose arrival—and slow-motion strut into the Owings Mills, Md. Under Armour Performance Center—was captured by the Ravens' video team and sent social media into a bit of a frenzy.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Now, you might be asking yourself: Why is a franchise quarterback, who makes an APY of $52 million, showing up to work such a big deal? Well, for one, these offseason workouts are technically voluntary—as negotiated by the NFLPA—and in the case of Jackson, his attendance has never exactly been a given. The 29-year-old has developed a spotty track record when it comes to showing up to things that aren't mandatory, having forgone hundreds of thousands of dollars in workout bonuses over the past several years as contract squabbles have overshadowed his on-field contributions for the Ravens.

Heading into the coming campaign, however, times are seemingly changing in Baltimore as the Minter show begins—a massive win for a franchise looking to not only return to the postseason, but also compete for its first Super Bowl title since 2012.

Lamar Jackson voluntarily showing up to work is a massive win for the Ravens

The Jesse Minter era begins this week in Baltimore. | Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images

Minter has made it clear that the Ravens want their voluntary offseason program to be a breeding ground for success, while also respecting the league’s rules of it being voluntary.

“It’s about us creating an environment where [the players] want to be there,” he told ESPN’s NFL Live at last week’s owners meetings. “Where they feel like they’re getting a lot out of it ... We need to make it an environment where they feel like they’re getting better.”

Jackson’s arrival on Monday shows that, at least for now, he’s bought into Baltimore as his football home—even after the two sides failed to agree on the long-term extension they set out to finalize before the start of the new league year . Instead, Jackson restructured his deal to give the club additional salary cap space in 2026.

The two-time MVP is only under contract with the Ravens through the 2027 season, and given his no-tag clause, would have the freedom to test unrestricted free agency in '28. That said, it sounds like Baltimore fully plans on Jackson being their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

“We want to build on what he is,” Minter explained last week. “I think he’s the best player in the National Football League. We want to build an offense that at times allows him to do that, [and] at times takes a little pressure off of him. We want to have a dominant line of scrimmage, a dominant run game, we want to build the best defense in the league to put with him, and we think we’ll create an environment where there’s still an even greater step he can take.”

As far Jackson’s contract situation, Minter doesn’t sound terribly worried.

“Lamar knows how the organization feels about him and we know how he feels about us. We think, in due time, that that will all work itself out.”

More NFL from Sports Illustrated