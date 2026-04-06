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Salary Cap Check: Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand Pre-Draft, Post-Free Agency

A look at the NFL’s salary cap landscape ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.
Mike Kadlick|
Cam Ward and the Titans hold the most salary cap space in the NFL.
Cam Ward and the Titans hold the most salary cap space in the NFL. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

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Atlanta FalconsArizona CardinalsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsCleveland BrownsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsKansas City ChiefsLas Vegas RaidersLos Angeles ChargersLos Angeles RamsMiami DolphinsNew England PatriotsMinnesota VikingsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsNew York JetsPhiladelphia EaglesPittsburgh SteelersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTampa Bay BuccaneersTennessee TitansWashington Commanders

We’ve reached yet another inflection point on the NFL’s cyclical calendar, sitting just about halfway between the start of the new league year last month and the 2026 NFL draft coming up at the end of April.

Both free agency and the draft give all 32 NFL teams a puncher's chance to add impact players ahead of the upcoming campaign, and the midpoint between the two gives us a natural pause to assess where each club stands in terms of salary cap space.

With that, here’s a look at each team’s remaining salary cap space, as well as the dead cap they’re set to carry heading into the 2026 season.

NFL Remaining Salary Cap Space, 2026 Season

Mike Borgonzi, Robert Saleh
The Titans currently have the most salary cap space in the NFL. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans, who currently lead the NFL with $63,203,086 in salary cap space heading into 2026, have had quite the offseason so far. They've hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach after firing Brian Callahan this past October; debuted a new uniform set; and made a bevy of signings, including DL John Frankin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott.

Rounding out the top five in terms of cap space are the Commanders ($49.6 million), Chargers ($48.8 million), Cardinals ($40.8 million) and Jets ($39.6 million).

On the flipside, the Bears currently have the least amount of cap space in the NFL, sitting at a lowly $243,070. Their massive cap hits for 2026 include ED Montez Sweat, CB Jaylon Johnson, G Joe Thuney, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, G Jonah Jackson and DL Grady Jarrett, who are each on the books for more than $14 million. Chicago is the only team in the NFL with less than $1 million in salary cap space to work with.

Here’s a compete look at all 32 teams’s salary cap space, per OverTheCap.

Team

Salary Cap Space

Tennessee Titans

$63,203,086

Washington Commanders

$49,635,067

Los Angeles Chargers

$48,679,074

Arizona Cardinals

$40,835,523

New York Jets

$39,551,357

New England Patriots

$35,274,938

Philadelphia Eagles

$34,830,735

Seattle Seahawks

$32,947,183

San Francisco 49ers

$30,539,247

Baltimore Ravens

$29,539,010

Pittsburgh Steelers

$27,051,445

Indianapolis Colts

$26,627,200

Los Angeles Rams

$26,014,238

Detroit Lions

$23,688,750

Las Vegas Raiders

$23,472,186

Green Bay Packers

$22,015,250

Cleveland Browns

$21,069,505

Cincinnati Bengals

$20,368,396

Denver Broncos

$18,782,088

Houston Texans

$15,356,292

Dallas Cowboys

$14,424,454

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$14,314,627

Atlanta Falcons

$14,013,085

New Orleans Saints

$13,897,399

Buffalo Bills

$12,291,157

Kansas City Chiefs

$6,717,066

New York Giants

$6,490,862

Jacksonville Jaguars

$5,989,907

Minnesota Vikings

$4,826,234

Carolina Panthers

$2,210,496

Miami Dolphins

$1,933,064

Chicago Bears

$243,070

NFL Dead Cap Hits, 2026 Season

Jon-Eric Sullivan
The Dolphins are carrying a whopping $179 million dead cap hit in 2026. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In conjunction with the NFL’s salary cap, the league also has what are called “dead money” cap hits. In its simplest terms, dead money is salary cap space occupied by a player who is no longer on a team’s active roster due to a trade, a cut or a retirement.

The Dolphins carry the league’s highest dead cap hit in 2026 by far with a whopping $179.2 million price tag. This includes the money tied into the contracts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, DBs Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and LB Bradley Chubb. Miami is carrying over $67 million more in dead money than the next closest team.

MORE: Dolphins Taking on Record Dead Money After Jaylen Waddle Trade

That club would be the Saints, who carry a dead cap charge of $112.1 million in 2026 thanks to the contracts of QB Derek Carr, CB Marshon Lattimore, and defenders Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, among others. Rounding out the top five are the Jets ($111.2 million), Browns ($91.6 million) and Cardinals ($73.3 million).

The team with the lowest hit heading into this season, meanwhile, is the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, who carry with them a mere $483,723 in dead money.

Here’s a full look at all 32 NFL teams’s dead cap hits in 2026.

Team

Dead Cap Hit

Miami Dolphins

$179,204,257

New Orleans Saints

$112,108,154

New York Jets

$111,246,438

Cleveland Browns

$91,602,938

Arizona Cardinals

$73,320,820

Houston Texans

$66,366,709

Jacksonville Jaguars

$53,340,647

Las Vegas Raiders

$52,012,266

Philadelphia Eagles

$51,617,968

Buffalo Bills

$46,164,050

Green Bay Packers

$43,199,303

Dallas Cowboys

$41,550,057

Atlanta Falcons

$38,844,465

New England Patriots

$38,227,882

San Francisco 49ers

$36,247,741

Minnesota Vikings

$35,146,407

Detroit Lions

$26,468,791

Tennessee Titans

$25,184,566

Carolina Panthers

$22,140,178

Washington Commanders

$20,692,736

Chicago Bears

$19,895,493

Baltimore Ravens

$18,198,715

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$13,329,591

New York Giants

$12,618,472

Pittsburgh Steelers

$12,221,838

Cincinnati Bengals

$10,365,869

Kansas City Chiefs

$9,773,977

Indianapolis Colts

$9,593,644

Los Angeles Rams

$8,835,821

Los Angeles Chargers

$5,548,177

Denver Broncos

$3,385,588

Seattle Seahawks

$483,723

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

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