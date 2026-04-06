Salary Cap Check: Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand Pre-Draft, Post-Free Agency
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We’ve reached yet another inflection point on the NFL’s cyclical calendar, sitting just about halfway between the start of the new league year last month and the 2026 NFL draft coming up at the end of April.
Both free agency and the draft give all 32 NFL teams a puncher's chance to add impact players ahead of the upcoming campaign, and the midpoint between the two gives us a natural pause to assess where each club stands in terms of salary cap space.
With that, here’s a look at each team’s remaining salary cap space, as well as the dead cap they’re set to carry heading into the 2026 season.
NFL Remaining Salary Cap Space, 2026 Season
The Titans, who currently lead the NFL with $63,203,086 in salary cap space heading into 2026, have had quite the offseason so far. They've hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach after firing Brian Callahan this past October; debuted a new uniform set; and made a bevy of signings, including DL John Frankin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott.
Rounding out the top five in terms of cap space are the Commanders ($49.6 million), Chargers ($48.8 million), Cardinals ($40.8 million) and Jets ($39.6 million).
On the flipside, the Bears currently have the least amount of cap space in the NFL, sitting at a lowly $243,070. Their massive cap hits for 2026 include ED Montez Sweat, CB Jaylon Johnson, G Joe Thuney, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, G Jonah Jackson and DL Grady Jarrett, who are each on the books for more than $14 million. Chicago is the only team in the NFL with less than $1 million in salary cap space to work with.
Here’s a compete look at all 32 teams’s salary cap space, per OverTheCap.
Team
Salary Cap Space
Tennessee Titans
$63,203,086
Washington Commanders
$49,635,067
Los Angeles Chargers
$48,679,074
Arizona Cardinals
$40,835,523
New York Jets
$39,551,357
New England Patriots
$35,274,938
Philadelphia Eagles
$34,830,735
Seattle Seahawks
$32,947,183
San Francisco 49ers
$30,539,247
Baltimore Ravens
$29,539,010
Pittsburgh Steelers
$27,051,445
Indianapolis Colts
$26,627,200
Los Angeles Rams
$26,014,238
Detroit Lions
$23,688,750
Las Vegas Raiders
$23,472,186
Green Bay Packers
$22,015,250
Cleveland Browns
$21,069,505
Cincinnati Bengals
$20,368,396
Denver Broncos
$18,782,088
Houston Texans
$15,356,292
Dallas Cowboys
$14,424,454
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$14,314,627
Atlanta Falcons
$14,013,085
New Orleans Saints
$13,897,399
Buffalo Bills
$12,291,157
Kansas City Chiefs
$6,717,066
New York Giants
$6,490,862
Jacksonville Jaguars
$5,989,907
Minnesota Vikings
$4,826,234
Carolina Panthers
$2,210,496
Miami Dolphins
$1,933,064
Chicago Bears
$243,070
NFL Dead Cap Hits, 2026 Season
In conjunction with the NFL’s salary cap, the league also has what are called “dead money” cap hits. In its simplest terms, dead money is salary cap space occupied by a player who is no longer on a team’s active roster due to a trade, a cut or a retirement.
The Dolphins carry the league’s highest dead cap hit in 2026 by far with a whopping $179.2 million price tag. This includes the money tied into the contracts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, DBs Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and LB Bradley Chubb. Miami is carrying over $67 million more in dead money than the next closest team.
MORE: Dolphins Taking on Record Dead Money After Jaylen Waddle Trade
That club would be the Saints, who carry a dead cap charge of $112.1 million in 2026 thanks to the contracts of QB Derek Carr, CB Marshon Lattimore, and defenders Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, among others. Rounding out the top five are the Jets ($111.2 million), Browns ($91.6 million) and Cardinals ($73.3 million).
The team with the lowest hit heading into this season, meanwhile, is the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, who carry with them a mere $483,723 in dead money.
Here’s a full look at all 32 NFL teams’s dead cap hits in 2026.
Team
Dead Cap Hit
Miami Dolphins
$179,204,257
New Orleans Saints
$112,108,154
New York Jets
$111,246,438
Cleveland Browns
$91,602,938
Arizona Cardinals
$73,320,820
Houston Texans
$66,366,709
Jacksonville Jaguars
$53,340,647
Las Vegas Raiders
$52,012,266
Philadelphia Eagles
$51,617,968
Buffalo Bills
$46,164,050
Green Bay Packers
$43,199,303
Dallas Cowboys
$41,550,057
Atlanta Falcons
$38,844,465
New England Patriots
$38,227,882
San Francisco 49ers
$36,247,741
Minnesota Vikings
$35,146,407
Detroit Lions
$26,468,791
Tennessee Titans
$25,184,566
Carolina Panthers
$22,140,178
Washington Commanders
$20,692,736
Chicago Bears
$19,895,493
Baltimore Ravens
$18,198,715
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$13,329,591
New York Giants
$12,618,472
Pittsburgh Steelers
$12,221,838
Cincinnati Bengals
$10,365,869
Kansas City Chiefs
$9,773,977
Indianapolis Colts
$9,593,644
Los Angeles Rams
$8,835,821
Los Angeles Chargers
$5,548,177
Denver Broncos
$3,385,588
Seattle Seahawks
$483,723
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick