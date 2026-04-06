Salary Cap Check: Where All 32 NFL Teams Stand Pre-Draft, Post-Free Agency

We’ve reached yet another inflection point on the NFL’s cyclical calendar, sitting just about halfway between the start of the new league year last month and the 2026 NFL draft coming up at the end of April.

Both free agency and the draft give all 32 NFL teams a puncher's chance to add impact players ahead of the upcoming campaign, and the midpoint between the two gives us a natural pause to assess where each club stands in terms of salary cap space.

With that, here’s a look at each team’s remaining salary cap space, as well as the dead cap they’re set to carry heading into the 2026 season.

NFL Remaining Salary Cap Space, 2026 Season

The Titans currently have the most salary cap space in the NFL. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Titans, who currently lead the NFL with $63,203,086 in salary cap space heading into 2026, have had quite the offseason so far. They've hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach after firing Brian Callahan this past October; debuted a new uniform set ; and made a bevy of signings, including DL John Frankin-Myers, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, and cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott.

Rounding out the top five in terms of cap space are the Commanders ($49.6 million), Chargers ($48.8 million), Cardinals ($40.8 million) and Jets ($39.6 million).

On the flipside, the Bears currently have the least amount of cap space in the NFL, sitting at a lowly $243,070. Their massive cap hits for 2026 include ED Montez Sweat, CB Jaylon Johnson, G Joe Thuney, DE Dayo Odeyingbo, G Jonah Jackson and DL Grady Jarrett, who are each on the books for more than $14 million. Chicago is the only team in the NFL with less than $1 million in salary cap space to work with.

Here’s a compete look at all 32 teams’s salary cap space, per OverTheCap .

Team Salary Cap Space Tennessee Titans $63,203,086 Washington Commanders $49,635,067 Los Angeles Chargers $48,679,074 Arizona Cardinals $40,835,523 New York Jets $39,551,357 New England Patriots $35,274,938 Philadelphia Eagles $34,830,735 Seattle Seahawks $32,947,183 San Francisco 49ers $30,539,247 Baltimore Ravens $29,539,010 Pittsburgh Steelers $27,051,445 Indianapolis Colts $26,627,200 Los Angeles Rams $26,014,238 Detroit Lions $23,688,750 Las Vegas Raiders $23,472,186 Green Bay Packers $22,015,250 Cleveland Browns $21,069,505 Cincinnati Bengals $20,368,396 Denver Broncos $18,782,088 Houston Texans $15,356,292 Dallas Cowboys $14,424,454 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $14,314,627 Atlanta Falcons $14,013,085 New Orleans Saints $13,897,399 Buffalo Bills $12,291,157 Kansas City Chiefs $6,717,066 New York Giants $6,490,862 Jacksonville Jaguars $5,989,907 Minnesota Vikings $4,826,234 Carolina Panthers $2,210,496 Miami Dolphins $1,933,064 Chicago Bears $243,070

NFL Dead Cap Hits, 2026 Season

The Dolphins are carrying a whopping $179 million dead cap hit in 2026. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In conjunction with the NFL’s salary cap, the league also has what are called “dead money” cap hits. In its simplest terms, dead money is salary cap space occupied by a player who is no longer on a team’s active roster due to a trade, a cut or a retirement.

The Dolphins carry the league’s highest dead cap hit in 2026 by far with a whopping $179.2 million price tag. This includes the money tied into the contracts of QB Tua Tagovailoa, WRs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, DBs Jalen Ramsey and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and LB Bradley Chubb. Miami is carrying over $67 million more in dead money than the next closest team.

That club would be the Saints, who carry a dead cap charge of $112.1 million in 2026 thanks to the contracts of QB Derek Carr, CB Marshon Lattimore, and defenders Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, among others. Rounding out the top five are the Jets ($111.2 million), Browns ($91.6 million) and Cardinals ($73.3 million).

The team with the lowest hit heading into this season, meanwhile, is the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, who carry with them a mere $483,723 in dead money.

Here’s a full look at all 32 NFL teams’s dead cap hits in 2026.

Team Dead Cap Hit Miami Dolphins $179,204,257 New Orleans Saints $112,108,154 New York Jets $111,246,438 Cleveland Browns $91,602,938 Arizona Cardinals $73,320,820 Houston Texans $66,366,709 Jacksonville Jaguars $53,340,647 Las Vegas Raiders $52,012,266 Philadelphia Eagles $51,617,968 Buffalo Bills $46,164,050 Green Bay Packers $43,199,303 Dallas Cowboys $41,550,057 Atlanta Falcons $38,844,465 New England Patriots $38,227,882 San Francisco 49ers $36,247,741 Minnesota Vikings $35,146,407 Detroit Lions $26,468,791 Tennessee Titans $25,184,566 Carolina Panthers $22,140,178 Washington Commanders $20,692,736 Chicago Bears $19,895,493 Baltimore Ravens $18,198,715 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $13,329,591 New York Giants $12,618,472 Pittsburgh Steelers $12,221,838 Cincinnati Bengals $10,365,869 Kansas City Chiefs $9,773,977 Indianapolis Colts $9,593,644 Los Angeles Rams $8,835,821 Los Angeles Chargers $5,548,177 Denver Broncos $3,385,588 Seattle Seahawks $483,723

More NFL from Sports Illustrated