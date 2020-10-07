SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Wolfpack TD Celebration: Hug a Big Guy

Brett Friedlander

As conscientious as members of the NC State football team are about slowing the spread of COVID-19, there is one social distancing protocol they frequently ignore.

And they hope to do so many more times before the season is done, as quarterback Devin Leary explains.

"The first thing we do after we score and get into the end zone is hug a big guy," he said. "Every single day the way that we start practice, I tell all the offensive line it starts with them."

Those big guys up front have been a major factor in both of the Wolfpack's wins this season.

Against Wake Forest, the quintet of center Grant Gibson, guards Joe Sculthorpe and Ickey Ekwonu and the tackle duo of Tyrone Riley and Justin Witt paved the way for a 270-yard rushing performance.

Then last week, the group -- with Bryson Speas subbing in for the inactive Witt -- gave Leary enough time to throw for 336 yards and four rounds of big guy hugs by neutralizing a Pittsburgh pass rush that came into the game among the nation's leaders with 17 sacks.

"They did a tremendous job," Leary said. 

What made their effort all the more impressive is that it came on the heels of a forgettable performance the previous week in a loss at Virginia Tech.

"After the game, we all knew we didn't play our best game," junior center Grant Gibson said. "So something we do as a team, we'll look at the film and we'll own up to it. That's what we had to do.  

"We saw we didn't play well, but after you watch the film you have to move on to the next team. We saw what we messed up on and we knew we had to fix it."

While Gibson and his linemates put in the requisite work at practice to correct their physical mistakes -- preparation that was praised by coach Dave Doeren -- a healthy dose of pride factored into their impressive resurgence Saturday.

"We took the V-Tech game to heart," Gibson said. "Our goal each week is to improve from the past week ... and we just wanted to go out there and play better as a group, because we know when we get prepped each week and do what we need to do, we're a good group of guys."

As much as the line did on its own, offensive coordinator Tim Beck also did his part to help by devising a plan to use Pitt's pass rushing aggressiveness against it.

It centered around Leary using a hard count and resulted in drawing the Panthers offside five times during the first half.

Not only did the strategy succeed in gaining extra yardage for the Wolfpack -- and on one one occasion, a third down conversion -- it also forced Pitt's defenders to wait an extra split second before coming off the ball as the game went on.

"Us changing up the cadence throughout the whole four quarters definitely holds up the defensive line," Leary said. "It helped us out a lot."

As much as the help was appreciated, Gibson said it wasn't necessary.

"I definitely think it slowed them down a little bit, but I think we came to the game prepped," he said. "We knew they were a great group of defensive linemen up front. We knew we had to come into the game and play our best game of the year."

It's a goal they accomplished. And the reward were plenty of big guy hugs to go around.

"It's great," Gibson said. "Each skill player comes and finds one of us and they give us a huge hug. That's kind of a Coach Beck thing. It means a lot to us up front. We're just doing our jobs, but we're glad they come and give us a hug every time."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wolfpack Strengthens Secondary With Hattley Commitment

Chase Hattley, a highly-rated safety from Panther Creek High School, has become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary, Emezie Earn ACC Player of the Week Honors

Devin Leary connected with Emeka Emeza for the game-winning touchdown with 23 seconds remaining in Saturday's game at Pittsburgh. Monday, both NC State players were recognized by the ACC as their respective position group's Player of the Week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's UVa Scouting Report

With his team coming off a big win at Pittsburgh last Saturday, NC State football coach Dave Doeren looks ahead to provide his breakdown of this week's opponent Virginia. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virginia's Bronco Mendenhall Previews Wolfpack

Here is what Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall had to say about Saturday's ACC matchup between the NC State and his Cavaliers in Charlottesville. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Coach Dave Doeren's Pittsburgh Game Review

After reviewing the video, NC State football coach Dave Doeren took one final look back at Saturday's dramatic 30-29 win at No. 24 Pittsburgh during his regular weekly session with the media. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Announces Attendance Plan for Duke Game

Approximately 4,000 spectators will be allowed into Carter-Finley Stadium for NC State's home football game against Duke on Oct. 17 with priority going to students, family members of the players and season ticket holders participating in the Preserve the Pack campaign. Read more

NC State athletic communications

NC State-Duke Oct. 17 Kickoff Set

The ACC announced Monday that NC State's home football game against Duke at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pack Pros: The Return of Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb was back to his old dominant self for the Denver Broncos on Thursday after missing most of last season with an injury. His big performance against the New York Jets highlights the weekend for former NC State players in the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Rewind: A Defining Victory

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's dramatic 30-29 against Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary's postgame press conference

Here is what NC State's QB1 Devin Leary had to say after throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns -- including the game-winner to Emeka Emezie with 23 seconds remaining --in Saturday's win against Pittsburgh. Read more

Brett Friedlander