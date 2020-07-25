AllWolfpack
NC State Wolfpack SI All-American Candidate Spotlight: OT Jaleel Davis

Brett Friedlander

Eleven of the 15 high school seniors that have committed to play their college football careers at NC State are among the 1,000 players nationwide identified by Sports Illustrated as candidates for the publication's 2020 High School All-American team.

Each day over a two-week stretch, SI's All Wolfpack will take a closer look at each of those players and how they project to help the program once they arrive on campus.

Today it's offensive tackle Jaleel Davis.

https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/jaleel-mitchell-highlights-evaluation

Every successful quarterback needs a solid offensive line to protect him and give him the time he needs to throw.

So once SI All-American candidate Aaron McLaughlin came into the fold in May, NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff immediately turned their attention to recruiting big guys up front to keep him in one piece.

Less than two weeks later, fellow SIAATop1000 selection Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham became the first of three offensive linemen to commit to the Wolfpack's 2021 class.

At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Davis is an impressive physical presence who has only just begun to scatch the surface of his ability as he continues to fill out physically and refine his technique. 

Despite that high ceiling, Davis already an accomplished blocker who started at left tackle for a traditional state power that won its first 13 games before falling to eventual state champion Vance in the NCHSAA Class 4AA West final.

Davis first came onto the Wolfpack's radar during the summer of 2019 when he took part in Doeren's camp and attended the Alpha Wolf Showcase. He was offered his scholarship at a Junior Day in January before deciding to join high school teammate Jakolbe Baldwin as a State commit on May 26.

Davis chose the Wolfpack over South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and several other schools for which he held offers.

Here's SI All-American's evaluation of Davis:

Extremely physical. Routinely flattens engaged defenders in the run game. Relies on arms for positioning and power. Comfortable working double-teams to the second level, peeling off to moving target. Quick off the ball; accomplished reach blocker. Good awareness and technique in pass protection.

Davis’ rare combination of natural size, power and movement skills suggests he’s only just begun scratching the surface. His utmost ceiling is dependent on his strength and athletic development in college weight program, but he projects as an eventual multi-year starter – potentially at left tackle – for Wolfpack regardless.

