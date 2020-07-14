SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jaleel Davis Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Jaleel Davis
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 300 pounds
School: Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond Senior
Committed to: N.C. State

Frame: Big and tall, with natural size. Good width across shoulders and chest. Long arms. Thick, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for additional muscle. 

Athleticism: Powerful upper body, with an occasionally devastating punch. Solid feet; shows good quickness at POA. Loose hips for size. Relatively limited mobility in the open field due to lacking speed. 

Instincts: Extremely physical. Routinely flattens engaged defenders in the run game. Relies on arms for positioning and power. Comfortable working double-teams to the second level, peeling off to moving target. Quick off the ball; accomplished reach blocker. Good awareness and technique in pass protection. 

Polish: Fires off low at the snap, but tends to stand up in space. Promising kick slide, with active arms; maintains footwork while re-directing. Must generate more power from the lower body. 

Bottom Line: Davis’ rare combination of natural size, power and movement skills suggests he’s only just begun scratching the surface. His utmost ceiling is dependent on his strength and athletic development in college weight program, but he projects as an eventual multi-year starter – potentially at left tackle – for Wolfpack regardless.

