SI All-American Ranks Cedric Seabrough Among Nation's Top 10 TE Recruits

Brett Friedlander

Cedric Seabrough, one half of the twin tight end tandem committed to NC State's 2021 football recruiting class, was named as a Sports Illustrated High School All-American candidate last month.

Wednesday, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound native of Swainsboro, Ga., received an even more impressive honor by being selected as one of the top 10 players at his position nationally .

Seabrough was ranked as the No. 6 H-tight end prospect by SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby III.

Here's what Weathersby had to say about the Georgia 2A all-state selection:

"Seabrough has a high-cut frame and tremendous length. Right now, he’s more of a big, perimeter wide out with smooth athleticism and movement skills. The Peach State native uses his length to win at catch points and can pluck with his mitts in a natural fashion. Seabrough also flashes impressive adjust ability to complement his ball skills. He projects well as a move/flex tight end who can work detached from the formation and schemed into the mid-range passing game. His size, length and ball skills also will allow him to be effective in the red zone. Recently committed to NC State, we like the future combination of Seabrough and Wolfpack QB commit Aaron McLaughlin."

Seabrough caught 58 passes for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior at Swainsboro High School last season. His twin brother Fredrick, who is also committed to the Wolfpack, had 37 catches for 703 yards and eight scores.

The H-tight end is a more versatile, move flex type position than the traditional Y-tight end. It is the position at which Jaylen Samuels thrived when he played for the Wolfpack. The size and athleticism of the Seabrough twins figure to fit well in State's offensive scheme -- especially as red zone targets.

The five H-tight ends rated above Seabrough in the SIAA rankings are Brock Bowers, an uncommitted prospect from Napa, Calif., Tennessee commit Miles Campbell of Douglasville, Ga., uncommitted prospect Michael Trigg of Seffner, Fla., Clemson commit Jake Briningstool of Brentwood, Tenn., and Oklahoma commit Ethan Downs of Weatherford, Okla.

